Dublin 1-28 Laois 0-17

No fewer than 14 different Dubliners were on the game report when the men of Mattie Kenny reached the semi-finals of the Walsh Cup by 14 points.

The win over Laois was an easy revenge for the defeat in the preliminary quarter-finals of All-Ireland last summer. On Sunday there was a duel with Galway in Parnell Park.

Dublin was never disturbed and led from Oisín O’Rorke’s second minute from free to full time.

They led 0: 4 to 0: 1 after the goals of Ronan Hayes, Cian Boland and Eamon Dillon and already Laois were under real pressure.

Eddie Brennan’s team responded with three points in a row, leaving just one point after 14 minutes.

But Dublin hit seven of the next eight points to get a comfortable lead from 0:13 to 0: 7.

Cian O’Callaghan played for Dublin for the first time since last season, while Rian McBride was on the pitch after much of the missed championship in 2019.

Marc Howard, a former Cork U21 player, was one of five players who came to Dublin at halftime and made his debut in a blue jersey.

He went 0-2 in the classification, while Tom Connolly continued to collect some striking points from a distance.

Laois increased the stake for a while and prevailed 0: 7 and 0: 2 against Dublin between the 42nd and 52nd minute to reduce the deficit to four points.

But Dublin hit the accelerator from there and Hetherton hit a 1-2 in just 90 seconds and a total of 1: 3 to seal it.

Chris Crummey, Alex O’Neill, and former down hurler Lorcan McMullan were also up to date while Howard completed the scoring.

Dublin: A nolan; A Dunphy, P Smyth, J Madden; C O’Callaghan, D Gray, J Malone; R McBride (0-1), F Whitely (0-2); R. Hayes (0-1), C. Boland (0-1), T. Connolly (0-5); O’Rorke (0-5, 4f), J. Hetherton (1-3), E. Dillon (0-3).

Subs: M Howard (0-2) for O’Rorke h / t, C Crummey (0-1) for Gray h / t, K Burke for Smyth h / t, L McMullan (0-1) for Whitely h / t, D Burke (0-1) for Boland h / t, D Keogh (0-1) for Hayes 42, P Crummey for O’Callaghan 47, O’Rorke for Dillon 47, A O’Neill (0-1) for McBride 53 , L Corcoran for Malone 55, E O’Donnell for Connolly 61, Connolly for Madden 68.

Laois: E Rowland (0-1, 1f); L Senior, F Flanagan, D Comerford; J. Kelly, D. Hartnett, R. Mullaney; F Fennell, C Comerford; A Dunphy (0-2), J Keyes, J Ryan (0-2); P Keating (0-1), R King (0-7, 4f), A Bergin (0-2).

Subs: P Purcell for Keyes h / t, P Delaney for Senior h / t, C Stapleton (0-1) for Mullaney 47, S Bergin (0-1) for Keating 47, E Gaughan for C Comerford 56, M Hennessy for Ryan 67 ,

Referee: B Redmond (Wexford).

