Based on Tana French’s “In the Woods” and “The Likeness”, Phelps discusses how to lead the eerie story from the script to the screen.

(Editor’s note: The following interview contains spoilers for the entire season of “Dublin Murders”, including today’s season finale, and the novel “In the Woods”.)

In the opening moments of “Dublin Murders”, Detective Cassie Maddox (Sarah Greene) separate their relationship with their partner, Detective Rob Reilly (Killian Scott). Eight episodes later, we see why: The network of lies – both personal and professional – that the two build up dissolves in the most public way and threatens the integrity of their work in the Katy Devlin and Lexie Madison murders. Rob Adam is known to have been the only survivor of a decades-long incident at Knocknaree Woods in which two other children were missing. Cassie’s undercover work as a Lexie was blown up by her roommates.

In an exclusive interview with IndieWire, showrunner Sarah Phelps talks about the process of adapting Tana French’s popular novels for television, the search for the perfect actor for Rob and Cassie – and what happens when a wolf breaks the budget.

For the sake of clarity, this interview was compressed and edited.

IndieWire: How did you find out about Tana French books?

Sarah Phelps: Euston Films’ Kate Harwood and Noemi Spanos contacted me because I had already worked with them. They said, “Have you heard about Tana French?” They sent me “In the Woods” and “The Likeness” was really surprised by them. Tana is a wonderful, wonderful writer. She writes with such a beautiful descriptive seduction. What I really liked about them is that on one level they are a detective thriller, on another level they offer deep insight into the human condition, and on another level they are a portrait of a nation that tries to explain itself and itself on another level, they are a modern retelling of really, really old fairy tales. I found it absolutely convincing and thought within 10 pages: “Oh God, I would really like to work on it.”

In the eight episodes of Dublin Murders, you chose to tell the stories of the first two books instead of producing them individually. Why was that?

We had this big discussion about how it could be done. There was a question: are you making Rob’s story and you have Cassie as a supporting character? And then “The Likeness”? I said I would like to put them together because Rob and Cassie are really, really the same. Instead of waiting for a second series to see how Rob affected Cassie, they influence each other at the same time. They have a dynamic feel for the secret that holds them together. If they make mistakes, the consequences here and now are devastating, not in terms of television production in two years.

Starz

In the book, many readers found the ambiguous ending of “In the Woods” annoying because there is no solution to what happened to Rob as a child. As an author, how did you tackle a version of the same end for the series?

I really wanted you to be broken in the end. Nobody wins. You went through hell. How do you live at a loss? How do you live with grief If you’ve constructed a completely new persona to survive your past, what happens when that persona is broken down? How do you live when the one person you love in the world loses you? I really wanted to feel this humanity for every single person affected. I wanted to feel every single frayed nerve end. I wanted to unpack the stories of how someone who lives that way can be so dead.

The production took place in Belfast for a strict seven months and you wrote and produced at the same time. How did you manage that?

If you dig deeper into production, it becomes its own beast. You can feel that it will be at its own rhythm. When I got to the last episodes, I wrote very, very quickly. I knew everything I wanted; I had a game plan from the start, from the very first opening scene. When you get to the end of the street and see it coming, it’s almost over – and triumphant at the same time. It was a very long shoot and an exhausting shoot and lots of things to deal with – like the weather. But my god, what a cast and a crew. You were absolutely unique.

What convinced you that Sarah Greene should play Cassie and Killian Scott Rob?

You can watch auditions and think, ‘Oh, they’re good, they’re good, they’re good …’ And then suddenly an actor appears on the screen, and almost before they open their mouths, a shiver comes to mind We saw Sarah Greene in the audition very, very early on, and the minute she looked at the barrel of the camera, I thought, “This is Cassie. It was an instant visceral reaction. And so it was with Killian. He looked down at his notes somehow, then the casting director gave him his cue and he looked at the camera and opened his mouth and I said, “Here’s Rob.” Casting is like Jenga’s most crazy game that it is ever existed and existed It can be a real enamel apparatus. Chemistry is in the lap of the gods. When that happens, you just want to take a breath to do the best job in the world and work with the best people in the world.

Steffan Hill

Was there ever a time when you wrote that you had to kill your darlings to get the show out the door?

You do it in your early designs. They say, “What I’m going to do here, I’m going to have a wolf.” You know that there will be times when you have to balance budget requirements. I kept expecting someone to call me and say, “Do you know you had this wolf? You can’t have a wolf. “And other people will go.” We found a wolf! A real, trained wolf! “The people who are trying to turn the budget, the schedule and the availability upside down don’t need to be valuable, they need you to invent them. You just have to find a way to solve it.

The French Dublin Murder Squad series consists of six books. In another season of the series, are there adaptations to the next two, “Faithful Place” and “Broken Harbor”? They laid the foundation for the final scene when Rob said goodbye to Detective Frank Mackey (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor), who is the main character in “Faithful Place”.

I can’t say it, but literally everything I have is crossed. The (next two books) are two more really dark stories about ghosts and loss and grief and heartache and love and madness, and I just really hope I can tell them.

