A Dublin man was jailed for six months in New York after another Irishman died. The victim’s mother called for a law change to ensure that similar crimes result in harsher penalties.

Steven O’Brien, 26, sobbed at the Queens County Criminal Court in New York on Wednesday before being sentenced to a sentence that the victim’s mother described as “insufficient response from society to a stroke-related death” declared.

O’Brien was charged with third-degree bodily harm – a Class A crime that can last up to a year in prison under the New York Penal Code – and pleaded guilty to his trial in November 2019. He was accused of hitting 21-year-old Danny McGee, from Drumlish, Co. Longford, in the head during a controversy outside of the Gaslight Bar in Queens a year earlier.

Mr. McGee was found unconscious outside the bar in the early hours of November 22, 2018 and died in the hospital.

O’Brien is said to have fled the scene, but was arrested the next day. At several court hearings over the past year, O’Brien pleaded not guilty of a possible one-year sentence. His negotiated guilt, pronounced 364 days after the crime, saw him imprisoned for half of them.

O’Brien appeared in a crowded courtroom on Tuesday and was sobbing, head bowed, when the acting district attorney who represented Mr. McGee’s family, Kevin Ramnarain, made an emotionally charged statement about the effects on behalf of Danny’s mother, Colleen McGee read on the victim.

“The impact of Daniel’s death on me is immeasurable,” she wrote. “Thoughts about him consume every waking moment.”

Ms. McGee said her “honest, determined, compassionate” son was a “gentleman” who loved and surpassed Gaelic football. He was brought up to “be a good and decent person, to respect others and not to raise a hand in anger”.

That he died in such a violent manner left her “incredulous” and tried to hold it together for a few days.

“I don’t have the right words to explain what it is like to go to a cemetery to visit your child,” she wrote.

Her testimony praised O’Brien not only for his actions on that fateful night when she said video footage showed him beating her son when he wasn’t even looking in O’Brien’s direction, but for his repeated requests that he was not guilty.

“You have decided to prolong the agony of our family,” she said, adding that the charges and the verdict for these murders are inappropriate.

“It breaks my heart to believe that the state of New York thinks so little about Daniel’s life and the lives of all other one-punch victims that these murders are seen as minor attacks,” said Mrs. McGee.

“Unconscionable”

This was underlined by the assistant district attorney, Mr. Ramnarain, who told the judge that it was “not responsible” for one-punch deaths to continue to be treated as assaults.

Presiding Judge Mary Bejarano told O’Brien that he must use his time behind bars to consider how his anger affects not only the victim’s life and family, but also his own. When she asked if he would contact the McGee family, he looked at the floor and shook his head. Instead, his lawyer Matthew Gartenberg asked him for his condolences.

When he was handcuffed away, O’Brien’s family and friends cried. Some shook their heads. Mr. Gartenberg told the Irish Times that his client was repentant and had taken responsibility for his actions.

“He’s really looking forward to leaving this behind,” he said.

In front of the courtroom, Mrs. McGee was comforted by her family. She told the Irish Times that her son needed justice and that she wanted O’Brien to “serve some time and think about his actions.”

O’Brien refused to answer questions about the case before the hearing. His lawyer, Mr. Gartenberg, did not comment on his client’s immigration status and whether the client would be affected by the outcome of the proceedings and the conviction.

