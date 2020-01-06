advertisement

It is January – the month in which people’s lives return to normal after festive celebrations, reunions and fun. The time of year when people hug their loved ones tightly, wipe their tears and say goodbye to airports across Ireland when emigrants return to where they work and live abroad.

The Irish Times Abroad asked the Irish living abroad what they think of Ireland this year. Have things changed a lot since your last visit? Was this Christmas different from the last one? Here is a selection of their answers:

Fiona Desmond, Melbourne: “I will always miss and long for the Irish”

Ireland was magical as always this Christmas. Ireland celebrates Christmas in the right way. They are happy, enjoyed and hugged. There is optimism and friendliness everywhere. When you see a family that you spend all year round hoping to see again, you feel so happy to be surrounded by them. Seeing friends is like in the old days. But it’s the kindness that stands out everywhere. No matter how long I am away, I will always miss and yearn for the Irish.

Daniel Tone, Kalgoorlie: “We loved it … it was a very special Christmas”

I arrived with my wife Orla on December 10th to introduce our new daughter Isabelle to our parents and family. We had Isabelle in August after six years of IVF, so it was a very special Christmas. We both live and work in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. We have been mining gold since 2012. I am an electrical manager at Northern Star Resources and Orla is an environmental consultant at Super Pit. I am writing this from Dublin Airport on my own as Orla will stay with Isabelle until the end of January. This was our first time in the Christmas season since 2012 and we both loved it. All the towns and villages we’ve seen have gone to great lengths to illuminate every tree. It felt like Christmas when we landed at the Dublin Airport with Christmas carols and big fires burned in every pub when you arrived for a quiet beer.

Jeni Brennan: “Homelessness has become more chronic”

I come back four to five times a year and have been back for nine days over Christmas. I found this year that things felt a little subdued. For some reason, the Christmas weather in Dublin always seems nice, and the parks and suburbs were lovely as always. But Dublin city center is something to do with me. Homelessness has become more chronic, the Grafton neighborhood sign on St. Stephen’s Green is really terrible and has no Christmas spirit at all, and the pubs are becoming more general. I noticed that the lounge service in some pubs is slowing down or is being discontinued entirely. For a city and country that has developed so much socially in this decade, nothing changes in the city of Dublin itself and what it offers its visitors and returning nationals. Belfast is much more diverse. There are also many abandoned buildings in Dublin that extend to the suburbs. The Dundrum main street is a special victim of it. The Luas has also deteriorated due to poor service, power cuts and crowded carriages. However, buses are much better. Compared to previous Christmas I didn’t regret going back home. Dublin was a bit tired and stale this year and I am very proud of Dublin and proud to be a Dubliner.

Clíodhna Puirséil, London: “I was devastated when I left this year”

I have been flying home for Christmas for 14 years, first alone, now with my English husband and two boys. All of my Irish friends have returned home, so Christmas is very hectic to catch up with them and their family. Homelessness and Celtic tiger spending are depressing, but nowhere else in the world are there as many as Dollymount Strand. I feel at home and free there. It’s so much more relaxed at home than in London. I was devastated to go this year. Living in a Brexit stronghold on the outskirts of London has destroyed me and the only thing stopping me from pulling out is that it would simply be too difficult to get jobs and mortgages. My boys have lost the number of anti-Brexit marches they have attended and now we do not know what we will get home from Christmas. Sad times.

Cora Farrell, Qatar: “After a good time at home, it was difficult to return”

This is my second year in Qatar but my first Christmas in Ireland. Last year my parents visited me, which was different. So my friend and I came home this year. It was great to be home and meet family and friends, be with my dog ​​and meet my cousin for the first time (see picture). You can’t beat the gatherings, the madness and of course the Christmas dinner in Ireland. Even something as small as the cold weather gives the extra Christmas feeling. Returning to Qatar was difficult after having such a good time at home, but I keep reminding myself that soon everyone will go back to work and everything will be back to normal. Still, I can’t wait to come home for a visit.

Louise O’Leary, Singapore: “The green grass of home calls louder every year”

I have been living in Singapore for more than seven years. Fortunately, I was able to come home this Christmas after bringing my partner back for the first time last year. In the other years that I was traveling, I had to create my own new Christmas traditions after going on a trip to Bali or Vietnam that required some research to find a place for a traditional dinner. These experiences were very special, but the excitement of landing at Dublin Airport at this time of year is almost magical when I walked into the arrivals area and saw all the reunions. This feeling has not improved for me over the years and every Christmas I can spend in Ireland is really amazing because the price I have to pay for living away is often lacking in the simple moments with our loved ones divide. My hometown is Killarney, Co Kerry, and although small things like a new cafe opening or a painted wall change, the atmosphere is still the same. Walk down the street every few minutes on New Years Eve to greet a friend or someone I know from the city. It is these moments that I miss because it is less likely that I will meet a friend on the street in Singapore unless this is planned. It is particularly difficult this year to spend two weeks with family and friends. I can’t help but wonder how long I should stay away and what are the advantages and disadvantages of both decisions. One thing is certain, Ireland will always be at home and the green grass at home gets louder every year.

Opeline Kellett, London: “The first time I feel Ireland is busy”

This was my first Christmas at home in seven years. I worked in retail in London until last year and spending Christmas in Ireland was not an option. But now that I am in an office, I finally managed to get home and it was a particularly unforgettable time. It was really something special to relive all of our family traditions, to see the abundance of our family friends at several drinks parties and to let all the Christmas cheer take effect. It was also the first time that I felt a lively Ireland. I left Ireland at the height of the recession. It was a bleak time when the main streets felt empty and the media grew darker. When I was 19, I wanted to get out. This Ireland that I have returned to is flourishing, Grafton Street is booming and also the Navan shopping center. It was a confident Ireland that I returned to this December and finally there was an overwhelming feeling of self-confidence again. This was an Ireland where I wanted to spend time and one where I was really sad to leave behind. I think 2020 could be an incredible year for our beautiful nation and I am sad to be watching from a distance for the first time since I left.

Desmond Ross: “Christmas is a return to childhood”

I left Ireland for Australia with my parents at the age of 16 and have been visiting several times since then. Now my wife and I have been back since September to stay on half board. It’s been a long time since we had Christmas in winter, and it was really good, in a way, like a return to childhood. It seems much more natural than Christmas in Australia in the hot months of the year. The festive atmosphere in the streets, shops and pubs is really great. Although of course we missed many of our friends and relatives in Australia, especially this year with the catastrophic bush fires that directly affected our friends in Southeast Australia in May. We definitely prefer the cooler climate and even enjoy the rain! I hope we stay, but I have to agree with many of your other correspondents that the Irish government is not making it easy for Irish citizens to return.

Amy Naughton, Netherlands: “My hometown is the same, but the people are different”

Coming home for Christmas is always difficult. This year has been tough, so having a distant family can be difficult. My hometown Navan seemed like it always was, the only difference was the people. A lot has changed in the past year as we got older. It is always difficult to leave the overwhelming friendliness that the Irish are known for – that is a big difference between Ireland and other countries. I had my doubts, but living abroad is important for me to gain new experiences and opportunities. I miss Ireland and may return someday. If you are abroad, you will appreciate the beautiful, friendly island we come from.

Emily Horgan, London: “I am sure we are making the right decision to return.”

This was the last time I was in Dublin for Christmas. My upcoming retreat with my husband and young son in the new year means that the repeating slogan of “driving home” is coming to an end. The overwhelming feeling that I have that has surprised me is relief – a deep, heartbreaking relief. I hadn’t noticed that there was this pressure. The irony is that we are starting the process in reverse, as our close ties to laws and close friends across London have made us determined to continue the commuter lifestyle. When I returned to London this year, I was never so sure that we would make the right decision. We have lived here, but there is no place where we can raise a child whose sirens howl regularly and that greets you on the street corners. It is much better than a top-class weekend destination if the boy is safely in Dublin with our fantastic family and friends.

Sylvia Brennan, USA: “I don’t know when we’ll see each other again.”

Live abroad since January 2012 and this was our first Christmas house ever. I had the best Christmas I’ve had in years with my whole family. It meant everything to me. My brother was also home from Australia, which meant our whole family was together for Christmas. We flew back to the US yesterday and today I am heartbroken again so far from them without knowing when we will see each other again. It is sad. My children even said they would like to live in Ireland.

Anna Convery-Pelletier, Cobb County, USA: “Crazy, fun times … it was good to be at home”

This year we were all at home at “The Rock” for Christmas. We’re a crazy group of 25 now. We haven’t celebrated birthdays, babies and loved ones with us anymore. I now realize that giving my sons the opportunity to experience “home” and collecting memories with my parents is more rewarding than any other gift I can give. Which 21-year-old or 19-year-old student can ever forget that his almost 80-year-old grandparent taught them the card game “25” and then hit them, or that their grandmother dances “whoop whoop” at midnight, fueled by Pinot Grigio! Crazy, funny times forever with fond memories. It was nice to be home.

Sheila O’Sullivan Campion, Vannes:

I’ve been living in France for almost 17 years, I’ve only been there for a year since 2003. I live in Vannes in Brittany, a beautiful town on the coast. I went to Ireland with my husband and two children for Christmas. Throughout my time here in France, I have only spent three Christmas in France. It is related to the nostalgia for Christmas in Ireland. Christmas this year was very similar to other years, my whole family was in my parents’ house in Greystones – 18 of us around the Christmas table. It was about catching up with the family as some of us live abroad (my brother lives in Switzerland). It’s great to have some time to sit down and eat, play card games, and talk about anything and nothing. I think Ireland has changed a bit since I left in 2003, with different phases, including the boom years and then the recession years. Aside from the economic changes, some things have remained the same, including the warmth of the Irish people. If you live away from home, especially in a country that is culturally very different from France, the natural friendliness of the Irish will always shine through, especially if you return after a long time.

