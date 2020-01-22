advertisement

Where is the best city in the world to start a family? Not Dublin, according to a new survey of 150 cities where Helsinki is at the top and the Irish capital is at 120th.

According to Movinga, an online moving company, Dublin suffers from priceless housing, inefficient traffic, high living costs and low-paid parental leave.

The 150 international cities examined in the survey are considered attractive places for family upbringing. In addition to housing, transportation, living expenses and parental leave, Movinga’s valuation also takes into account other factors such as education, employment rates and general affordability, as well as surveying parents at each location.

Berlin comes in 20th place, London in 55th place, New York in 69th place, Madrid in 71st place, Paris in 79th place and Rome in 129th place.

The Finnish capital is considered the city of families due to the generous paid parental leave, the high quality of education and the excellent health care. Quebec (Canada) and Oslo (Norway) are in second and third place. Other goalscorers include Munich, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Reykjavik.

Dublin is in the middle of the street when compared to other cities in terms of factors such as safety, health care, children’s activities and air quality

Helsinki also scores with family friendliness and is in second place after Oslo. Tokyo is best rated for neighborhood security. Los Angeles has the most activities for children, followed by New York and San Francisco. Singapore has the highest level of education, followed by the Canadian cities of Calgary and Vancouver.

The worst cities for family upbringing include Movinga Istanbul, which is in last place, Izmir and Ankara, which are all in Turkey, as well as Kuwait City, Manama, Bahrain and Mexico City.

In round 120, the total score in Dublin was 68.06, compared to the 100 in Helsinki (and the 1 in Istanbul). Although Dublin has good values ​​in terms of inclusiveness, education and family friendliness, compared to other cities it is in the middle of the streets in terms of factors such as safety, health care, children’s activities and air quality.

But what brings Dublin down dramatically Movinga survey In terms of affordability of housing (10th worst of 150 cities), mobility (the efficiency of a city’s public and private transportation system) and cost of living by income (we ranked 34th among 150 cities; numbers included) this is the worst value childcare costs) and paid parental leave.

The US cities are worst in terms of paid parental leave, most of them have none at all, and Dublin is among the worst cities in Europe with 182 paid days related to childbirth, compared to 1,190 days in Helsinki.

