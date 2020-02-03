advertisement

Four hours of The Boss. A heaven for Springsteen fans.

With the good news that Bruce Springsteen wants to return to the studio with The E Street Band before leaving, 2020 will be The Boss’ year. Again.

Mmm, are there any elections?

As fans know, the big man always likes to play live when a US presidential election is on the horizon, but another certainty for those who love The Boss is that Hungry Heart, the Springsteen-themed evening dedicated to his music, is pure bliss.

Why?

Well, the incredibly popular event is sold out when it lands in the capital, and the next event has to do the same.

What does it include? Dance a lot in the dark because The Boss plays the songs non-stop for four hours.

As the official listing states: “The hardcore Springsteen fans behind Hungry Heart will be shooting Springsteen tracks in The Button Factory again on Saturday, February 15th. The bumper-to-bumper session is a joyful marathon from Bruce’s epic back catalog – Niche versions, live concert tracks, big album hits … if you want, they have it. “

Tickets cost between 12 and 14 euros and you can see below what is available in the market.

Fans will also be happy to see the event return to Belfast on Saturday April 25th when it lands in the Empire.

To paraphrase the cult lyrics of ‘Darkness On The Edge of Town’: “Well, if she wants a ticket, you can tell her that it’s easy to find.”

More information can be found here.

Clip about Hungry Heart

