Country hamsters in Dublin city and county face a bill of nearly € 30m from January for failing to develop the websites that could be used for housing.

The four Dublin local authorities have just over 100 lots on their vacancy register, with a total value of € 304,335,000. Most of these sites, 64, are in the Dublin City Council (DCC) area, where nearly € 196 million in land is liable for taxes.

Since January 2019, property owners in the registry set up to use prime residential properties have been required to pay taxes equal to 3 percent of the value of their property, but from January 2020, this fee will be 7 percent.

However, almost all landowners in the registry have not paid a fee, which means that this year they will have to pay 10 percent of the property value to pay off their debts.

Revenue from the levy goes to the responsible local authority.

Only € 640,950 has been paid by private landowners so far under the scheme, which was all received by the city council. Regardless, the Council paid € 1.8 million in taxes on its own vacancies, which must be delimited for housing or regeneration purposes.

Outstanding

DCC was granted a pending charge to landowners for a further € 1.1 million. No payments have yet been made to the other three Dublin local authorities.

The highest value point on the register is estimated at DCC owned, a 17 acre site on Oscar Traynor Road, just to the east of the Dublin Port Tunnel entrance, at € 44m. The council has 19 locations on the register, most of which, including the Oscar Traynor website, have been earmarked for housing that still needs to be built.

There are 18 vacancies registered in the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown area, 13 of them with a combined value of € 52.4 million, with five more expected.

The District Council had previously estimated the most valuable national vacancy on its register, Horse Racing Country Ireland (HRI) in Leopards, at € 66.5 million. But shortly before the levy, HRI successfully argued last January that it was supposed to escape the fine because the land was used as a parking lot.

The highest value spot on the Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Register is now a € 12 million plot in Foxrock where Cornel Residential has limited plans to build 469 build-to-rent houses.

The local council said that it does not yet have to apply for tax payments from any of the landowners in the register.

In Fingal nine locations, five with a total value of € 32,680,000 and four others to be assessed are to be registered on the empty spaces. Two of the sites were valued at € 13 million each. Both are owned by Glenveagh Homes and are located in the Tyrrelstown and Hollystown regions. Fingal County County Council has not yet applied for payment of the tax.

The South Dublin County Council has 13 locations worth 23,345,000 euros in its register. The most valuable property, valued at EUR 5.9 million, is owned by Crekav Ltd, which owns several large residential properties in the area surrounding the capital, including properties adjacent to Anne’s Park in Raheny, on which the company plans to build more than 650 apartments , The council said it expected € 500,000 in pay-as-you-go payments by 2020.

productive use

While only a fraction of the taxes owed so far had been paid, the threat of cargo being carried into websites has resulted in productive use. In Dublin, the city council published 134 “entry confirmations” saying that real estate was included in the register, which spurred a number of owners to either develop or sell their land.

“There are currently 31 sites under construction, which is a good thing, and 10 sites have changed owners, and this may be a good thing,” said Helen McNamara, senior executive officer in the Dublin City Council’s active land management department.

To be eligible for the tax, the free space must be greater than 0.05 hectares, excluding gardens. Most of the location must be “empty” or “empty” for more than 12 months, be in zones for residential or renovation purposes, and be in an area in need of housing.

Property owners have 28 days to object to their property being registered in the register after being notified by the city council. If the council still decides the property should be on the register, the owner has another 28 days to address the decision to board Pleanala.

