The Drogheda gang feud, which claimed the life of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods, has spread to the Dublin underworld and is likely to be lengthy and complex, it is believed.

Older Dublin criminals, one suspected of ordering the teenage boy to be murdered last weekend in Drogheda, have now been involved in the feud from opposing sides.

Both leaders of the Dublin gang are suspected of having been involved in a number of previous firearms murders, including Alan Ryan, who was shot in the city in 2012.

The leading Dublin criminal suspected of ordering the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods last Sunday was a close associate of Richard Carberry, 39, who was in front of his home in Bettystown, Co Meath, last November the Drogheda feud was shot.

While Carberry had lived with his family in Meath for years, he originally came from Northern Dublin and still had many criminal friends there.

Gardaí now believes that when Carberry was murdered, one of his close associates was angry and intended to avenge the murder. Criminals also believe that Carberry’s staff was recently attacked by a number of young men belonging to the same Drogheda gang that killed Carberry.

It is now believed that Keane Mulready-Woods was kidnapped, murdered, and dismembered at the behest of Carbery’s staff to avenge both his friend’s murder and the attack he committed.

While this attack was minor, those responsible mocked their victim on social media. a development that has become a common feature of the Irish gang feuds.

The man suspected of ordering Keane Mulready-Woods to be murdered has been in conflict with a northern Dublin-based criminal for several years. Gardaí now believes a criminal has made an alliance with the Drogheda gang that killed Carberry.

This means that two Dublin gang leaders who have been in conflict for years face each other in the Drogheda feud, which makes the conflict considerably more difficult.

In the meantime, Gardaí, who is investigating the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods, is making significant progress in this case. The teenager’s limbs were found in a bag last Monday evening in Darndale, north of Dublin, while his head and other remains were found in a burning car in downtown Dublin north on Wednesday morning.

They said Friday night that DNA evidence had confirmed that the head and other parts of the body were from him.

A plot of land in Co Louth that has been cordoned off since last Tuesday is now the main crime site.

A number of weapons were brought in for inspection, including knives found in an annex near the property.

The late teenager was a junior member of one of the two feudal gangs in Drogheda.

