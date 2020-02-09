advertisement

Dublin 1-15 Monaghan 1-15

Another Saturday night in Croker, another last kick draw. This time Dublin was the equalizer and not the equalizer. Davy Byrne’s 79th Minute Boomer on the Hill paved a game in which they had been out of speed for miles most of the night. Six points less than in injury time and just a bunch of front liners. There was no doubt which team went home with better confidence.

In the end, this was gross negligence on the part of Monaghan. During a lazy evening, they were the better side. With the wind in the first half, they ran back and forth and led the break by nine points. And even when Dublin approached them at the beginning of the second hour, they soaked it up and looked as if they had seen it.

But Kevin McManamon’s skittering goal struck Rory Beggan when the clock went to 70 and Dublin suddenly won. Sean Bugler came off the bench with dead eyes and sewed three smooth dots in a hectic endgame. And when a Rory Beggan 45 flew off in the 77th minute, Dublin’s last attack ended with Byrne causing the crowd to fail.

Dessie Farrell will enjoy the unsurpassed qualities of his young team, because in fact the dubs have been surpassed in most other facets of the game. Monaghan took the lead early, but with the wind behind them, there was only so much he could explain.

In the first half of the season in particular, there was no known weather system for either side in which Dublin would have come close to parity. Farrell faced only eight first-team players against what was more or less Monaghan’s first XV, and the gap in the experience was obvious. Monaghan attacked the first half as if it were an opportunity, Dublin endured as if it were an exam.

Visitors had a goal on the board within 45 seconds. Ryan McAnespie, running freely through and through, shot a long pass in front of Mick Fitzsimons to look for Conor McManus behind him. McManus has had a cleaner result in his life, but everyone counts the same – this one fluttered in Evan Comerford’s left post and Monaghan was gone.

Dublin’s David Byrne gets involved with Conor McManus from Monaghan in Croke Park. Photo: Ryan Byrne / Inpho

Dean Rock tapped a vacant one a few minutes later. This is not the type of score that is usually recorded in a Dublin match report, but is worth mentioning here as it was Dublin’s last 20 full minute visit to the scoreboard. Monaghan took over from there and turned the next seven points.

Some of them certainly owed something to the wind. McAnespie, Dessie Ward, and Niall Kearns swung over a piece that leaped a sail and rode the breeze to the net in front of the hill. But Micheál Bannigan interceded for some sweetness, and McAnespie and McManus both appeared with stains that could be seen on the back of a neat interplay on the field. It was smart, neat stuff.

By contrast, Dublin was decidedly unDublin. Dan O’Brien took the kind of photo that regulars never take and distorted it widely. Aaron Byrne, who is waiting for the injured Paddy Andrews, could not believe he was a shot, and the shot largely failed to materialize. At half-time, Monaghan had a 1: 9 to 0: 3 lead and it felt good.

There would always be an answer, but even if it did, Monaghan somewhat resisted it. Ciaran Kilkenny broke into the game, Rock took over and the lead was reduced to six within the first 10 minutes of the second period. But Monaghan found her own answer, the culmination of which was a ridiculous beggan that was free of the wind from Dublin 65.

They ticked and typed away and searched the whole world as if they saw it. Conor Boyle hurried to get an excellent result, McManus paid a few free kicks, and when the fourth official reached for an additional six-minute announcement, he was still leading 6: 1: 15 to 0: 12.

But then came the dubs. They always do that.

Dublin: Evan Comerford; Mick Fitzsimons, David Byrne (0-1), Eoin Murchan; James McCarthy (0-1), Brian Howard, John Small; Brian Fenton, Ciaran Kilkenny (0-1); Niall Scully (0-1), Liam Flatman, Dara Mullin; Dan O’Brien (0: 1), Paddy Andrews, Dean Rock (0: 6, 0: 4). Subs: Aaron Byrne for Andrews, 12 minutes; Paul Mannion for Mullin, halftime; Sean Bugler (0-3) for Flatman, 42 minutes; Colm Basquel (0-1) for Flatman, 53 minutes; Kevin McManamon (1-0) for A Byrne, 59 minutes

Monaghan: Rory Beggan (0-3, 0-3 exempt); Drew Wylie, Conor Boyle (0-1), Kieran Duffy; Karl O’Connell, Ryan Wylie, Michael Bannigan (0-2); Darren Hughes, Niall Kearns (0-1); Ryan McAnespie (0-2, 0-1), Conor McCarthy (0-1), Dessie Ward (0-1); Dermot Malone, Kieran Hughes and Conor McManus (1-4, 0-2, 0-1). Subs: Aaron Mulligan for Bannigan, 49 minutes; Shane Carey for K Hughes, 60 minutes; Christopher McGuinnes for McCarthy, 66 minutes; Paraic Keenan for Ward, 73 minutes; K Hughes for Kearns, 73 minutes

referee: Ciaran Branagan (down)

