The three young children, whose bodies were discovered in a Co Dublin home on Friday evening, have been named.

It was expected that Gardaí would initiate a triple homicide investigation shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday after the discovery at Parson’s Court, Newcastle.

The children were named on Saturday by gardaí as Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla McGinley (3).

A woman, who is believed to be the mother of the children, is treated in hospital after being found outside the property in a desperate and disoriented state.

Lake Garda treats the death of the three children as “sudden” and “unsettled”, and the investigation into their deaths is criminal.

A strong line of investigation was that the children encountered bad play, although there were early signs that they had no obvious injuries to their bodies. On Saturday Gardaí had hoped to be able to speak to the woman in her forties.

She was treated at the Tallaght Hospital in Dublin and believes she has important information about how the children found her death.

When Gardaí and paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 7 p.m., the children in the house were declared dead. It was unclear how long they had been dead.

Gardaí believes that the children lived with their mother on the property in a private estate with houses and apartments.

The scene was sealed off by gardaí and the children’s bodies remained in situ overnight until a pathologist from the State Pathologists Office arrived this morning. The bodies were removed from the scene on Saturday morning.

According to sources from Lake Garda, a pathologist would pre-examine the bodies at the crime scene before removing them from the house for a full post-mortem.

The same sources said all the murder investigation resources had been provided for the case.

In addition to a pathologist who came to the property early Saturday morning, the Garda Technical Bureau should also examine the property. This test should continue until the weekend.

Several bouquets of flowers had been placed in the house by Saturday afternoon. Locals described the area as “nice and quiet”.

Austin Cooney, who lives on the next street, said, “I was born and grew up here and have never seen anything like it. They are desperate three little children … It is not pleasant to hear something like this anywhere.”

A woman who refused to be named said she was “devastated”.

“Devastated is the only word I can think of. The shock, three little children, ”she said.

Tusla announced on Saturday that it would take the necessary support measures as part of a critical incident protocol developed by the South Dublin Children and Young People’s Service Committee. The log is activated after serious incidents that could affect a community.

