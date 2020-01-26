advertisement

More than 250 cyclists cycled to the banks of the River Liffey on Sunday morning, demanding the implementation of the proposed cycling schedule on one of the busiest sections of Dublin city center.

Cyclists of all ages took part in the protest organized by the Dublin Cycling Campaign, which ran from Grand Canal Square via the Liffey Quays to the Dublin City Council offices before returning on the north side of the river.

In April 2019, it was announced that the National Transport Authority (NTA) had finally selected a 5km bike path from Phoenix Park to Tom Clarke Bridge after seven years of planning for the project. However, it turned out at the end of last year that the expected completion date was 2024.

Around 250 members of the Dublin Cycling Campaign are protesting at the Liffey Quays in Dublin to point out the continuing delays in the development of the proposed Liffey Cycle Route. Photo: Alan Betson

Dublin Cycling Campaign says Dublin City Council and the NTA must now take temporary measures along the Liffey route to protect cyclists.

Customs house bollard

“We saw that the city council took temporary measures in other places. They already have bollards in front of the customs house,” says Kieran Ryan of the bicycle campaign to build the right infrastructure. “

Hundreds of cyclists made their way to the Grand Canal and called for the Liffey Cycle Route to be implemented soon, as well as immediate measures on the quayside to ensure the safety of all vulnerable road users. @Dublincycling pic.twitter.com/LpIzyj2AyV

– Sorcha Pollak (@SorchaPollak) January 26, 2020

Young people take part in the protests of the Dublin Cycling Campaign in Dublin on Sunday morning. Campaign vice president Louise Williams said, “How good it is for our brain health and sense of independence and autonomy for children to grow up on bikes.” Photo: Alan Betson

Currently, most of the Liffey quays are reserved for motorists, which exposes cyclists who commute along the river to real risk, Ryan said. “If you’re on a bike, share a lane with buses and taxis. Outside the lane, you’ll have more traffic.” There are a lot of people fighting for a position in the smallest of spaces. When you sit on a bike, you are most vulnerable.

“I don’t want to scare people, but it really is the survival of the fittest if you cycle on the quays.”

The demonstrators cycle over the Samuel Beckett Bridge over the Liffey on Sunday morning. Photo: Alan Betson

The new government needs to make sure that 10 percent of its transportation budget goes to bicycle infrastructure, Ryan said. “We don’t always have to talk about Denmark or the Netherlands, we can look at Manchester, London and Paris. These are examples of cities in which we have built functioning bicycle networks within a few months. We speak of months as opposed to years and decades. “

Imagine the city anew

Campaign chairman Kevin Baker believes that the entire bike route can be completed within two years and that test sections should be introduced in the meantime. “The Liffey route will be great for cycling, but there will also be tremendous bus and pedestrian improvements. It will reinterpret the city and show another way to move towards a more liveable city in the future. “

Campaign vice president Louise Williams says the infrastructure is needed not only for cyclists on the streets, but also for the myriad of people who want to ride a bike, but fear it could endanger their lives.

The Dublin Cycling Campaign protesters pull down Wellington Quay on Sunday morning. Photo: Alan Betson

“It’s such an obvious point – the more people ride bikes, the better for everyone.” There is less congestion, less pollution, we can all move around more easily, we can predict our trips much better, it is better for our physical and mental health … How good is it for our brain health and our sense of independence and autonomy, so that children can grow up on the bike. “

Dropbox’s recent decision to join the Dublin Cycling Campaign shows the growing support for a more cyclist-friendly city, Ms. Williams said. “Suddenly, here in Dublin, we have an important industry player who says that this is an important issue and we want it to be prioritized.” We believe that now that we have Dropbox, the government is more likely to listen, and it is very likely that other organizations will join now. “

