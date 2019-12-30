advertisement

The Dublin Airport Authority has been ordered to pay € 1,000 compensation for discrimination against a deaf man who missed a flight at Dublin Airport during Storm Ali.

Micheál Kelliher told the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) that he was waiting at the airport to board a flight to Toulouse on September 19 last year.

The date coincided with Storm Ali’s judge Jim Dolan and the Workplace Relations Commission, who ruled in favor of Mr. Kelliher. The situation at the airport is “chaotic” due to the terrible weather conditions. There were significant flight delays.

Mr. Kelliher explained that the monitor for changes on the Toulouse flight was not updated ”and the change of the gates was announced via the Tannoy. I am deaf and have not heard it. So I missed the flight ”.

Mr. Dolan said he was “satisfied that the complainant would be treated differently from his fellow travelers who are not hearing impaired”.

However, he was convinced that the Dublin airport authority had not committed any malice, “and it may be questionable whether the incident was predictable or not.”

At the WRC hearing, the Dublin airport authority denied any violation of the Equal Status Act, but said it was unfortunate that Mr. Kelliher had such a negative experience at the airport. After receiving an official complaint, he offered to reimburse him for the missed flight and any other costs incurred due to the flight’s failure, and Mr. Kelliher accepted the offer.

As a token of goodwill, he presented Mr. Kelliher with a voucher worth EUR 200 and suggested that he show up at the airport to advise how the authority could improve its services for passengers with hearing impairments in the future. Mr. Kelliher accepted this offer and met employees on April 25th.

The agency informed the WRC that its airport practices and procedures are sufficient to meet the needs of people with hearing impairments.

At the meeting on April 25, Kelliher informed the staff that he did not want to go to the flight attendants in the boarding area to check the status of his flight because there were only a limited number of seats available and he wanted to keep his seat.

The agency said that it is very rare for a passenger to remain in their seat and not have to move to check the monitors for current information.

