advertisement

Eddie Pepperell has a one-time lead at the half of the Dubai Desert Classic after drawing the cards in the second round of the 67th round.

The Englishman followed 69th Thursday with seven birdies and two bogeys to drop to eight par, a blow that Dean Burmester, who was involved in a car accident on Wednesday, eliminated Bryson DeChambeau and Robert Karlsson.

Pepperell was six out of 13 holes, only to see his shape falter when the transmitters looked closely.

advertisement

READ | Bradley and Cappelen share the lead when McIlroy and Tiger get off to a good start

“I was happy that I felt early and started well,” said the 29-year-old.

“For the most part, it was very, very good until the cameras came. I must have taken care of how I look, because then I started to fight!”

DeChambeau opened with three birdies in a row and made three more wins on the 10th, 13th and 14th holes after slipping on the sixth par-4 course on the second day in a row.

Another birdie on the 17th allowed the winner of 2019 to recover from another miss on the 15th place and end the day with a tie for the second.

READ ALSO | Lahiri stumbles towards the goal on the hard South Course, which is bound at 119

Tommy Fleetwood is four strokes from the lead after a brilliant 65-year-old drove him up after an opening race of 75.

Compatriot Lee Westwood also enjoyed a 10-shot swing, his four under for the day were just enough to get the cut after a miserable opening 78 that included six bogeys.

Graeme McDowell was less fortunate: The 2010 US Open champion ended the race at three after failing to recover from a double bogey the fifth time.

advertisement