One of the original viral YouTube stars – who even showed Ed Sheeran a new way of making music – sells his “sanctuary” in Olinda.

Ben Stanford, better known by the stage name Dub FX, sells a three-bedroom house with breathtaking tree-top views at 35 Upper Coonara Rd.

The 0.5 hectare property has a target price of $ 900,000 to $ 990,000.

Stanford, who became known for his Love Someone and Flow tracks in the late 2000s, said that relieving stress helped him return to the Olinda tree house from hurricane tours.

“When I get home, it’s like a refuge … we don’t really want to go, it’s just that we have the second child and the amount of tours we do doesn’t make sense.”

He thought he had made a big mistake after buying the house invisible, but significant work, including upgrading the house, replacing the kitchen, and creating a home studio with proper acoustics, made it a creative home.

“This house is such a cool party house – there are hard parties up here on New Year’s Eve,” he said.

“I made you feel like you were in an Ewok forest – it’s beautiful and peaceful and calm.”

With the new album Roots, released on January 31st, Stanford said his home studio was a perfect environment for recording.

“I record all of my albums there – I just released a new album that I recorded here.”

Stanford, who lives in a van and was on the road in 2006 with his unique vocal looping and beatboxing, said social media had opened doors for him.

“I had one of the first viral videos,” he said. “Festival organizers booked me based on my YouTube videos.”

“I drove the very first wave of it and none of us really knew it was happening – it was such a gradual thing.”

With over 30 million views on his flow video, Dub FX even became known to another well-known loop pedal performer, Ed Sheeran.

“He wrote, the first guy he saw was me,” said Stanford.

Bell Real Estate Olinda agent Elliot Bell said the property would appeal to “creative artists.”

“The way it was built is almost like a tree house – it was designed to take advantage of the essentially 180-degree view of the forest,” he said.

