Dua Lipa looked fiery and wild from head to toe in her last Instagram post. The singer of “New Rules” is not afraid to steal the limelight in bright colors.

The 24-year-old posed on a folding chair in front of the camera. One of the photos shows the star stretching out her legs and giving the camera a good view of her ruby ​​pumps from The Attico. The sparkling sequin shoes had a pointed toe and a strap that ran over Lipa’s heels.

The pop star also wore straight-cut trousers in bright red and a thick crew-neck tank top. She matched her make-up to her solid color ensemble and wore a metallic shimmering red eye shadow.

Lipa changed the color scheme with her coat. She was wearing a silver pellet jacket that let her hang from her shoulder. The singer kept it simple for accessories. She wore thick black, orange, and red rings and a thinner silver ring in the shape of a star.

The monochrome look is becoming increasingly popular among the hippest celebrities. For example, model and influencer Bella Hadid is often seen in some of the coolest monochrome looks. For example, the 23-year-old published a photo in a pure white look in December, which consists of a sweatshirt, sweatpants, high socks, a coat and a pair of white Roc-A-Fella x Nike Air Force 1s.

