There are only a few days left until this year’s Grammy Awards, and we now know some of the moderators.

According to a CBS press release, celebrities that either launch segments or distribute trophies include Jim Gaffigan, Trevor Noah, Common, Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Shania Twain, Keith Urban, Stevie Wonder, Ava DuVernay, Bebe Rexha, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne.

Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile, who have previously been confirmed as performers, will also be featured on the show.

Officially confirmed artists include Aerosmith; Camila cabello; Billie Eilish; Kirk Franklin; Ariana Grande; THEIR.; Jonas Brothers; DJ Khaled; John Legend; Lizzo; Demi Lovato; Meek mill; Bonnie Raitt; Roddy Ricch; Rosalia; Run DMC .; Blake Shelton; Gwen Stefani; Tyler, the creator; Charlie Wilson; and YG.

Alicia Keys will host the show, which will take place on January 26th at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

