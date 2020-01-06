advertisement

The sensual society frames the beauty of the beautiful actor

The British singer The new year started with your friends and your boyfriend all in one well deserved vacation after her intense 2019.

Now, Dua Lipa has boasted through their social networks that they are associated with the wonderful society of this beachfront and has decided to share all the details of their fun days with themespecially with different snapshots in which you can be seen alongside your friends in a bikini.

advertisement

“I never want to go away !!!” Lipa wrote at the end of her post in which she is radiant and happy with such a sensual society. Besides, she has Postcards of beautiful sunsets shown as well as the food she shares with Anwar Hadid and her friends.

In her “eternal summer” the interpreter of ‘New rules’ is completely happy and it is fair that she is charging energies, since 2020 the start of “Future Nostalgia”, their second plate material that will make them travel the whole world again on a hectic international tour.

Previous articleRihanna has a bikini! It is recorded on a video like this: Check it out! Next article Draw Barrymore’s retro photo with Cameron Diaz

Video games came into his life in the late 1980s when he first met Super Mario Bros, and they continue to make it an integral part after almost 30 years. Advantages and Shortcomings: He manages to finish Super Mario Bros in less than 5 minutes, but he has never completed Final Fight with a loan … he’s still trying.

advertisement