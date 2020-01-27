advertisement

Faf du Plessis spoke of his grief. South Africa was unable to give Vernon Philander a magical end to his test career after a heavy defeat against England.

England secured a 3-1 win by posting a 191 run win to the Wanderers the day before the fourth and final test.

The match was anything but a dream for Philander, who struggled with a thigh injury and ended up with only 14 runs and two gates when the Proteas lost a third competition in a row.

“I want to thank Vern for his services to the Proteas over the years,” said Du Plessis, after Philander was given a standing ovation and an honor guard by his teammates, who had been fired for 10 wood by the man of the game Mark.

“This team will miss him so much. We will sit with him in the locker room tonight and share the memories.

“He was a champion outside the field and I am sad that this game was not the fairytale moment he deserves.

“It is a lot of effort and time for the family, the victims you have been making for over 10 years. We are very grateful.”

Du Plessis, who hinted that his own test career could soon be over, admitted that the Proteas, especially when they were close to batting, had been neglected.

The skipper added: “With this series after this first game, England was better than us in every division.

“We played well in this first game, but a test doesn’t make summer. We haven’t put enough runs on the board, although Rassie van der Dussen played well here and was unlucky not to get a hundred.”

“Anrich Nortje managed to shine for us, we need speed to take the place of the Steyns and Morkels, and he did it – the ability to land the ball in the same area impressed me the most.

“Beuran Hendricks scored five goals in his first friendly game, but we were not in top form from the top view and the results reflect that.”

Philander was interested in paying tribute to England after his test career ended. “Obviously not the way I wanted to end it,” he said.

We all fight hard in the park, but at the end of the day we remain gentlemen.

“Thank you for honoring me to wear this badge in recent years. It was an honor and privilege to share a dressing room with so many sizes.

“I think the hard work starts now. It is my life’s work to give something back to young talents. Hopefully one day I can win a couple as a mentor for this wonderful team.”

