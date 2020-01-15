advertisement

AB de Villiers will rejoin the South African team before the T20 World Cup, said captain Faf du Plessis on Wednesday.

Pop star De Villiers, who left international cricket in 2018, was quoted on an Australian website on Tuesday as wanting to return.

He said he spoke to former captain Graeme Smith, the interim director of cricket in South Africa, and coach Mark Boucher and Du Plessis.

On the eve of South Africa’s third test against England starting Thursday, Du Plessis hinted that De Villiers’ return was almost complete, although both De Villiers and South African assistant coach Enoch Nkwe emphasized that the decision was still a long one is not completed.

He volunteered for the one-day World Cup last year before being rejected. The officials said he left too late and it would be unfair for other players to call him.

De Villiers ‘spicy’

Du Plessis announced for the first time last month that he had spoken to his former schoolmate, who is one of the most sought-after T20 players in the world. “It is the same as what I mentioned earlier,” said Du Plessis.

“We talked and I really wanted to have him back before the new coaching staff was on board.”

Now it seems that the team’s management is similarly interested. “It was a process of what T20 cricket will look like next year,” said Du Plessis.

“How many games, where, when, what? And then try to unfold it so that he can return.

“He would like to come back. I do not know when.

“In an ideal world, we want to make sure we can play our best 11, 12, 13 players for a few games or in some series before a T20 World Cup.”

Done squad

Du Plessis said he didn’t want to repeat what he said before last year’s 50-overs championship when the combinations weren’t decided before the tournament.

“We were looking for players and combinations. I would like to go into this combination a little earlier so that the boys can play as many games as possible together, ”he said.

De Villiers currently plays in the Australian Big Bash League, which ends on February 8, and is involved in the Indian Premier League from March 29 to May 24.

South Africa has three international T20 series before the World Cup in October and November.

As of February 12, three home games will be played against England, three immediately afterwards against Australia. It is also planned to play a five-game T20 series in the West Indies in August.

