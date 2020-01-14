advertisement

Jordan Weal scored early, Ryan Poehling scored late, and Carey Price made 31 saves for his 46th career shutout as the Montreal Canadiens cooled the visiting Calgary Flames with a 2-0 win Monday night.

The Canadians were the aggressor most of the evening, outscoring Calgary 37-31. The preseason and defense in front of him were strong enough to help Montreal win back-to-back games after a 0-7-1 slide. The Canadians also snapped a 0-4-1 home shock.

With his second shutout of the season, Price tied Hall of Famer Ken Dryden for third place on Montreal’s career shutout list.

Calgary, meanwhile, had emptied for the sixth time this season and saw the end of its five-game season. David Rittich stopped 35 shots for the Flames, who went on to win three straight on the road and in the middle of an 8-1-1 stretch away from home.

Playing with a sense of urgency, Montreal caught the eye of the Flames 17-7 in the first 20 minutes. The Canadians were eventually rewarded for the effort when Weal scored his fifth of the season, sending in a free ball in front of Rittich with 6:30 left in the first period.

Although Montreal again held the lead on goal kicks to 15-9 in the second period, he was unable to seize the lead. The Canadiens also failed in all three of their game-winning chances.

Poehling, however, provided Montreal with some insurance with his first goal of the season at 9:45 of the third period. The rookie forward checked the puck in front of the Calgary net and made a move, then shot around Rittich to help the Canadiens win consecutive games for the first time since December 17 and December 19.

Pricemming stopped 15 shots in the final period to keep the hosts ahead. His other involvement this season returned on October 17 against the visit to the Minsk Wild.

The Canadiens claimed the two-game series of the season by winning their fifth straight against Calgary.

