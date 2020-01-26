advertisement

The dream, tbf.

Yoga is generally quite relaxing.

It is slow, it is stretchy, it is done in a quiet room with a teacher who has a calming voice.

An all around decent situation – and although yoga is pretty perfect in itself, there is one thing that could make it a little more ideal.

Apparently alcohol.

A retreat in Mexico is currently running a yoga class that combines exercise with delicious cocktails and astrology readings.

The Haven Riviera Cancun Retreat is led by Drunk Yogi Eli Walker, who told Lonely Planet that the event is for like-minded people who want to focus on their mental health, core, and delicious drinks.

The retreat is aptly named New Year, Do You and includes sober morning yoga, astrological readings, specialist workshops and curated cocktails.

Walker said it’s not just about drinking, it’s about finding out more about yourself. While drinking.

He said to Lonely Planet:

“This retreat is for the ‘spiritually curious’ people who may not be ready to plunge into a full 10-day vegan yoga and meditation retreat / cleanse, but are ready to understand themselves and their relationship with the universe a little deeper in an entertaining, depressurized environment. “

Of course, Walkers Drunk Yoga is not cheap, because prices for a retreat place start at $ 899 per person.

You would fairly want to be some strong cocktails.

