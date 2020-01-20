advertisement

A reveler who got drunk and forgot they had just moved back to his old place in south Derbyshire and caused damage while trying to get in, police said.

After the incident, police released a Tweet reminding people to remember their address when they go out for a drink.

The Swadlincote response unit went to Twitter to let people know about the incident that occurred on Saturday evening January 18 at Church Gresley.

The tweet reads: “If you go out and get drunk, remember your address if you recently moved. Don’t go to your old house and damage property when trying to get in. It really did passed to #ChurchGresley. “

In two separate incidents in Swadlincote on Saturday evening, a man was arrested on suspicion of a domestic assault and a woman was protected after being threatened with a knife injury.

On Sunday evening, the unit also reported dealing with “a few” domestic incidents with an arrested man charged with assault at Stenson Fields.

Police said a woman was “protected” by the police and that a man was detained in police cells while he was waiting for an interview.

