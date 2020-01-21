advertisement

A thoughtful policeman picked up a large kitchen knife from the pocket of a drunk customer’s coat, which was slipping into a breakfast bagel at McDonald’s.

The officer managed to take the wooden handle knife without Jake King knowing it had been removed.

Staff at McDonald’s restaurant in Thurmaston called 999 when they saw the wooden handle of the knife sticking out of the 22-year-old’s pocket around 7:35 a.m. on December 27.

Prosecutor Kwok Wan told Leicester County Court: “When the police arrived at McDonald’s, King was inside, sitting at a table.

McDonalds Thurmaston

(Image: Google)

“The officers approached him from behind and could see the wooden handle of the knife sticking out of his coat. An officer successfully removed the knife without the accused’s knowledge.

“Then King was arrested.

“When questioned, he said he had no memory of picking up the knife or having it on him.

“The knife was not produced and it was not a situation where there was public disorder.

“There was no threat from the accused.”

King, of Offranville Close, Thurmaston, admitted having a knife in a pubis on December 27.

Amena Aijaz said the incident was completely out of character for her client, who was a previous man of good character and had never been arrested before.

She said that King fell out with his partner after an argument on Christmas Day and went out to meet a friend the day after Christmas and had beers and vodka.

“He normally doesn’t drink and had a lot of alcohol,” said Aijaz. “He drank to forget after the fallout with his partner.

“He was dropped off at Syston and then wandered the streets and ended up at McDonald’s in Thurmaston where he ordered a bagel.

“He accepts that he was drunk.

“He doesn’t know when he took the knife. He agrees to have the knife in his possession but does not know how.

“It was not there for bravado or to use it in self-defense. He has no idea how it came into his possession.

“He is ashamed and remorseful for what happened. He is now reconciled with his partner and she is in court to support him today. “

The president of the magistracy, Amrik Singh, declared that the offense had crossed the threshold of police custody but that he had been able to suspend the prison sentence.

“I think you know that having a knife in a public place is a very serious offense given the current climate with knife crime,” he said.

“You have to be more careful in the future.”

King’s partner, who was at the back of the courthouse with relatives, suffered tears during the conviction.

