A drunk father hit two police officers after being kicked out of a Derby nightclub during a work evening.

Matthew Mobrah, 29, was ejected from the Living Lounge before the downtown incident in December.

The Southern Derbyshire Court of First Instance heard how two officers were alerted to the situation by club security personnel.

Upon arrival, Mobrah began to punch one of the officers.

When another police officer tried to handcuff him, he waved and hit him, the court learned.

In almost identical victim statements, the two police criticized his actions.

The courts handed Mobrah a community order for the incident and ordered him to pay compensation to the police.

‘It is unacceptable’

David White, president of the bench, said: “It is unacceptable to strike a public servant in the service of his duty to protect people.

“To move forward, you have to keep that in mind. Drinking was involved in this case, you have to keep that in mind.

“We are going to impose a community order and compensate the victims.”

Lynn Bickley, a prosecutor, told the court that the incident took place on December 15 at 2:15 a.m. in Wardwick.

Ejected for being aggressive

She said: “Two officers were on duty and they were alerted by security staff at the Living Lounge Bar. A man was expelled because of his aggression.

“The accused said to an officer,“ 100% I’m going to start with you. ”He was extremely aggressive, punching one of the police.

“One of the punches hits the officer on the lower lip, causing discomfort to the officer.”

The court learned that when Mobrah was handcuffed, he threw his arms around him and beat another officer. He was then taken to the ground to be detained.

During his interview with the police, Mobrah made a full confession about the incident, saying that he was at work and that he was drinking too much.

He apologized and was “ashamed” of his actions.

“Out of character”

Felicity Coats, mitigating, told the court that Mobrah had participated in a Christmas party at the time of the incident.

She said, “He has a six-month-old child and this is the first time he’s been out. He was out and drank too much. He apologized to the police.

“He has a full time job and it was completely out of character.

“This gentleman was in the military and has no problem with service workers.”

What happened to him?

Mobrah of Bellamy Drive, Kirkby to Ashfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault against an emergency worker.

He received a 12-month community order including 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was then ordered to pay £ 75 in compensation to each of the agents, as well as £ 85 in costs and a victim fine surcharge of £ 90.

It cost him £ 325.

