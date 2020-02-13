A frightened woman was punched in the face with a shoe by her violent ex-partner, who boasted that he was “the toughest man in Wigston” and could fight anyone.

Leicester Crown Court has been informed that the victim briefly reconciled with Ryan McIntyre during Christmas and the New Year, but on Monday, January 13, he was back to his old ways of drinking to excess.

McIntyre, 38, has already been convicted of assaulting the same partner during their tumultuous relationship.

On this occasion, he became “aggressive and noisy”.

Fearing trouble, the victim took his daughter to the safety of a nearby church, where the child was kept for a short time.

“The toughest man in Wigston”

Prosecutor Andrew Peet said: “On his return (without the daughter), the accused broke a cup.

“He told him that he was” the toughest man in Wigston “and that he could” fight anyone “.

“He grabbed a training shoe with his foot and hit it twice in the face, causing a red mark under one eye.

“She made an excuse saying that she was going to the bathroom but went back to the church where her daughter was.

“From there, she could hear McIntyre knocking on one of the doors of her house, it was so loud.”

She then returned with her daughter to find that a door had been damaged, along with two photos and one of her daughter’s toys.

The police came and found the accused on the sofa.

Peet said: “He was very resilient, clearly still very drunk and threatened to bite and spit on the police, but he did neither.”

He shouted offensive racial abuse to an Asian officer.

“I feel hurt and betrayed”

In a victim impact statement, the complainant stated that she did not want to be near McIntyre when he was drunk and felt “helpless and vulnerable”.

She said, “I was ashamed to have a virtual stranger to house us that night.

“I feel hurt and betrayed.”

She said she regretted allowing him to go home after the previous separation and feared the impact it could have on her daughter.

She stated that the accused was a good father when he was sober and that he needed professional help to deal with his alcoholism.

Justice Nicholas Dean QC said: “She was abused by him several times.

“It may be compassion or madness to take it back; it has given him many opportunities to change.”

McIntyre, without a fixed address, admitted to causing actual bodily harm, criminal injury and a public order offense aggravated by race.

“The courts went out of their way to help you”

Justice Dean said: “You have been violent towards your partner on other occasions.

“I am told that your problem is alcohol dependence; I am told that you are the master of it and that you have not been able to deal with it until now.

“The courts have given you the opportunity to resolve this problem and to help you do so.

“Almost 10 years ago, you were given a suspended sentence by magistrates, including an alcohol treatment obligation, and other orders to help you.

“There was another alcohol treatment requirement in 2015 and additional help afterwards.

“The courts went out of their way to help you and that did not cause you to change your behavior.

Read more

Learn more about the courts

“I do not know what persuades the complainant to trust you.

“She did it, despite your violence against her in the past, and she did it in January of this year.

“You violated the trust she placed in drinking and using violence against her.

“You did not cause any serious injuries, but the way you behaved was extremely frightening for her and it had an effect on your daughter.

“You also damaged property and when the police arrived, you resisted it and became the victim of racial violence.

“Everything that has been advanced on your behalf must have been said before.

“You have made promises to change and you have not kept them.

“I accept the efforts you have made in prison over the past month to fight your alcohol abuse, but the proof of the pudding will be on you, you are free in the way you behave.

“You have shown little respect for court orders in the past and I have no reason to think that today would be any different.”

“He is clearly a troubled individual”

Mitigating Katya Saudek said, “It was a shameful episode and he accepts it and is remorseful and ashamed for his actions.

“He is clearly an individual in difficulty and there are clearly mental health problems.

“When arrested, he cut his wrists and has a history of self-harm.

“He is struggling with a vice of alcohol dependence and it has been so for 15 years; it is a disease.”

McIntyre was said to have been “deeply touched” by the death of his mother in tragic circumstances.

Although he had previously given up alcohol for periods of time, it was now said that he was “completely determined not to drink anymore”.

Saudek added: “He is devastated by the effect it had on his daughter and mother.”

Justice Dean said, “How often do you think he has said this before?”

Saudek said, “He says, ‘It won’t happen again, the court will never see me again.’

“It was because of his alcohol consumption over Christmas that he couldn’t stop.”

Video loading

Video not available

Click to play

Tap to play

Video will start in 8Cancel

Play now

Saudek said the victim also said in her impact statement that she was not afraid of the accused when he was sober and that she appreciated her contribution to their daughter’s life – it was only fair that when ‘he had been drinking, he was “a completely different person”.

She said the accused had “positive references” and that work was available for him so that he could continue to contribute to the family’s finances.

McIntyre was imprisoned for 10 months.

He was sentenced to three years prohibited from communicating with the complainant, except for allowing him to visit a child and prohibiting him from going to or living at his address.

The judge said, “Whatever her feelings towards you, she has been your victim too often for me to ignore the risks you put her at risk.”

.