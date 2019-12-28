advertisement

Saturday’s € 50,000 in Limerick could deliver a popular local winner at Michael Hourigan’s Drumacoo.

The Patrickswell coach has had many successes at Limerick Christmas over the years, and the Tim Duggan handicap pursuit seems to be a suitable option for his versatile ten-year-old.

Drumacoo warmed up for this task with a good run over the hurdles in Navan. He had a good race and finished third behind Alfa Mix.

That came on the back of a return to form at Fairyhouse, which makes him a man who is now watching him go back over fences.

Frankly All Talk, who was already on Saturday’s card, looks like an interesting hurdle applicant with a handicap after a mark of 103.

At the third highlight on Sunday, the old rivals Surin and Gardens Of Babylon will once again play against each other, and Franco de Port from Willie Mullins will also play.

Surin have improved this season with victories in Naas and Wexford and can continue their progress.

The Ballyboys failed to complete a hat-trick of victories in the handicap hurdle last year. He’s got a little better this time around, but most of all, he looked in good shape here on Thursday when he approached Young Dev through fences.

