POTTSVILLE, Pa. – Schuylkill County has become the third district of the state to launch a program to help people deal with substance abuse problems.

According to a 2018 study from the Pennsylvania Courts Administration Office, Schuylkill County had the most drug arrests among class four counties. These classes are subdivided by population.

This week, the province launched a drug assistance program in the hope that the number will decrease by helping those who fight addiction with treatment.

“It’s another tool we use to ensure that people get the help they need if they want that help,” said Mike O’Pake, public prosecutor in Schuylkill County.

Advocate General Josh Shapiro from Pennsylvania announced that Schuylkill County is the third county in the state to launch the PA LEAD initiative, a program designed to help those who have substance abuse problems by treating them.

The program aims to reduce deaths, overdoses and crime related to drug abuse, end the stigma associated with it and strengthen relationships between the community and its people.

“I have been a strong supporter of ensuring that we do not try to lock everyone up and arrest everyone. That is not the way to solve the drug problem in Schuylkill County or anywhere else. We will still be strict are against crime, but we are empathetic enough to realize that this is a disease that needs to be treated, “O’Pake said.

If you are struggling with a drug problem, participating in this program is easier than you think. Walk into any police station in the province, find an officer and simply tell them you need help.

“Walk into a police department or walk to any police officer on the street and say,” I need help for my problem. Can you show me the way? Can you tell me where to go? ” You can’t have an active order for your arrest. If someone goes to a police station, they aren’t isolated from crime or an arrest warrant or a bank warrant for them, “O’Pake said.

The public prosecutor says several people have called his office about the program so they can get help and start the road to recovery.

