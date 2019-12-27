advertisement

OTTAWA – Newly released voting data on drug-impaired driving suggests more needs to be done to raise awareness of the dangers of getting behind the wheel while high.

The results of the Canadian Automobile Association found that just over a fifth of all online survey respondents said they had either driven after consuming cannabis, or were riding in a car with someone who had.

About a quarter of respondents between the ages of 18-34 said they had been in a car where the driver had used cannabis.

The online survey of the 1,517 Canadian panel by Leger firm was conducted from November 27 to December 4, but a margin of error cannot be given because internet-based surveys are not considered random samples.

The results are similar to federal surveys conducted just over two years ago, before Trudeau Liberals legalized cannabis and launched public awareness campaigns on the dangers of drug-impaired driving.

The CAA says the results of its survey suggest a need for more work in those campaigns, especially during the holiday season.

In the wake of legalization last year, federal surveys found just over a quarter, or 28 percent, of respondents reported operating a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis.

More than a third in the same research report said they were passengers in a car where the driver was affected by cannabis.

Of the federal survey respondents who had been driving while under the influence of cannabis, 17 percent believed driving after cannabis use posed no risk.

In the CAA survey, 15 percent of respondents said a driver who used cannabis was the same or better behind the wheel.

“The findings of the study regarding attitudes and perceptions tell us that there is a need for more education,” Jeff Walker, CAA’s chief strategy officer, said in a statement.

“If you plan to consume cannabis this holiday season, don’t get mixed up. Make an alternative arrangement as you would drink.”

In the CAA survey, about nine in 10 respondents said it was extremely important to arrange a home-to-home after drinking – such as a taxi, ride-hailing service or a designated driver – compared to about eight in 10 who believed the same about cannabis use.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 27, 2019.

