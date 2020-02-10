advertisement

QWAQWA – Eight-year-old Musa and her older sister Moleboheng ditched the valley with buckets and drum bottles to get water from a filthy stream because they were thirsty and tired of waiting for trucks destined to deliver emergency water. that never appeared.

But Musa never returned, her mother Phindile Mbele reminded her, tired of tears. The little girl sank into the stream, which is thick with sewage, mud and algae, possibly pulled down by a strong underwater current.

“We were attacked down there. It was still under water … Two guys from the neighborhood came in and one carried him out,” Mbele said. “The house is empty without it. She was such a sweet and quiet child. “

Musa’s death last month further fueled the mood among residents of Mandela Park village on the edge of Qwaqwa in South Africa, turning halted water shortage protests into a full-blown, one-week riot.

Protesters demolished shops, toppled government vehicles and threw bricks and bottles in front of riot police who responded with rubber bullets.

South Africans have been protesting for unreliable water and energy supplies for years, but chronic mismanagement has been compounded by the effects of last year’s drought, the worst in a century that has been linked to climate change. .

“It’s raining here all the time, but they say there’s a drought. So how did that little girl drown because that stream was full?” Said Malgas “Skinny” John, 39, who used rocks and burning tires during the rebellion. of January to barricade the road leading to Qwaqwa in a confrontation with police.

“We have to hit and burn things, only then will we get water,” the unemployed father of two said as he rowed with neighbors to fill his container by a water truck.

“We’re going to do it again, keep burning things up if we have to,” John added.

Officials fear riots like the one seen in Qwaqwa could be a sign of the deteriorating climate-related instability as dams and water pipes further deteriorate and the urban population continues to mushroom.

South African water minister Lindiwe Sisulu has pledged 3 billion rand ($ 203 million) to end shortages in Qwaqwa. Her municipality owes half a billion rand for water, from an unpaid national bill of nearly 9 billion rand.

But even Sisulu’s own department has a shortfall of 3.5 billion rand in maintenance funds, which it says risks a “detrimental impact on the national economy”, especially if Eskom’s thirsty energy service and power producers Sasol’s liquid gas are discontinued.

“We’ve been drinking this dirty brown water since 2016,” said Musa Mbele’s younger mother.

“Nothing will change. I know, soon, I will have to go to the same river where my daughter died to get water.”

(1 $ = 14.7818 rand) (Editing by Gareth Jones)

