advertisement

The IndieWire Studio presentation sponsor at the Sundance Film Festival provides filmmakers with the tools they need to better organize their productions.

A film can be both a marathon and a sprint. Production can take months or even years – with many long, exhausting days on the set and in editing rooms. Now filmmakers are discovering different ways to use Dropbox to optimize creative workflows and get their passion projects off the ground much faster.

Why is Dropbox at Sundance?

Dropbox returns to the Sundance Film Festival for the fourth consecutive year to celebrate the tremendous collaboration required to create a film. Over the past 5 years, over 60% of Sundance films have been made using Dropbox. Filmmakers like Edward Norton (“Motherless Brooklyn”), Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) and Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”) have relied on Dropbox to work better with their large and diverse teams.

advertisement

Filmmaking is a team sport. Large teams often work in different locations with tight schedules, ever-changing priorities, and sheer margins. With Dropbox and Dropbox Paper, teams stay on the same page, regardless of whether they share daily newspapers, shooting schedules, costume specifications or film financing tables, so everyone is heading for the same goal.

connected

connected

As the producer, author, director and star of the film “Motherless Brooklyn”, Edward Norton had to use the collective skills of different teams and was looking for a “curatorial platform” to unite the crew. Norton and his crew used both Dropbox and Dropbox Paper to create, communicate, and coordinate emails and apps.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRJvXVz0DvA (/ embed)

“I used it personally to keep track of the stage in the creative development of the different layers of the film. I had a script for each scene, photos of the costumes, photos of the scenes, the scenes, Norton said. “But I also started creating my full storyboards with photos.”

Before he started using collaboration tools, it took Norton weeks to bring his vision to life with a storyboard artist.

“With this production, every member of the crew was able to open Day Two, the shot list and sequence of work for that day, as well as specific photographic storyboards for each setup,” said Norton. “It was pretty revolutionary to have such a document on every cell phone of the crew for every day of shooting. Without such team coordination, we wouldn’t have been able to make such a big film in 46 days.”

How do filmmakers use Dropbox?

Dropbox has put together a variety of resources to show how its products can speed up processes, simplify collaboration, and help teams work together efficiently at every stage of production, which can be found at dropbox.com/film. The article collection highlights the use of Dropbox in a movie and interviews with filmmakers about how they used it in the past.

“We use Dropbox throughout our process,” said Joshua Cohen, TheFarewell co-producer and post-production supervisor. Cohen says the first step is to have all the documents and schedules in one place. “On the production side, we use Dropbox for our entire organization, our contracts, and our schedules.”

Filmmakers also use paper to locate places. On paper, the crews can create a visual location guide that helps the team discuss and find the best places to get the shots they want. You can simply insert a Google Maps link to view and interact with a map by zooming in and out and navigating on your mobile device.

“We’re calling up lists, daily schedules, and maps that will be uploaded to Dropbox Paper,” said James Okumura, Emmy winner and producer of the short film “Mighty.” and cards that are distributed to the entire crew on paper. “So they can go where they want at the right time. “It’s really like arguing with really over-intelligent and capable cats.”

What is the Dropbox book?

Dropbox has created a custom brand book that shows how useful Dropbox is in film creation and how it works together.

The best thing about filmmaking is collaboration, but it can also be the hardest part. The Dropbox book shows the filmmaking process and how the collaboration process is simplified. You can download the Dropbox movie book here to learn more.

The IndieWire Studio returns to the Sundance Film Festival 2020 on Friday, January 24th. The studio on Main Street in the heart of Park City, Utah, will feature dozens of video interviews and will serve as a destination for actors, directors, producers, screenwriters, composers, and documentaries.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement