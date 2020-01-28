advertisement

The video of a drone over the helicopter’s accident site, in which the Laker legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed, shows the devastating wreckage that resulted from the crash of the Sikorsky S-76B against a hill in Calabasas.

The video was released on Tuesday, January 28, by the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the Sunday morning crash in the fog that killed everyone on board. The flight started at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Sunday at 9:08 a.m. and crashed around 9:45 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street.

advertisement

Bryant and his group went to Camarillo Airport and then to the Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park, where several basketball games were scheduled that day.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GvjzFWbJJxo (/ embed)

The NTSB video, which was released without sound or commentary, shows Monday overflight views of the debris field of the helicopter. A view begins with pieces of rotor blades in the foreground that extend to the burned fuselage.

Part of the blue and white fuselage of the helicopter escaped the flames.

Investigators in face masks and gloves can walk through the rubble. Only a few parts of the vehicle are visible – a tire, the rear of the fuselage.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s investigators launch a drone on Monday, January 27, 2020, to take pictures of the crash site where the helicopter crashed and where all nine people were killed, including NBA star Kobe Bryant and his Daughter Gianna. (Courtesy of NTSB)

An investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash site where a helicopter crashed and killed all nine people on board, including NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, on Monday, January 27, 2020. (Courtesy of NTSB)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

An investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash site where a helicopter crashed and killed all nine people on board, including NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, on Monday, January 27, 2020. (Courtesy of NTSB)

Part of the landing gear can be seen in the wreckage on Monday, January 27, 2020, when investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board investigated the crash site where a helicopter crashed and killed all 9 people on board, including NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. (Courtesy of NTSB)

An investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash site where a helicopter crashed and killed all nine people on board, including NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, on Monday, January 27, 2020. (Courtesy of NTSB)



The NTSB investigation team was back at the crash site on Tuesday. A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.

At the time of the crash, there was heavy fog in several areas of Southern California. The National Transportation Safety Board investigators asked anyone who had photos of Calabasa’s weather on the day of the crash to email the images to witness@ntsb.gov.

Along with the weather, the NTSB investigators will examine the helicopter’s equipment, as well as the background of the pilot and the company he worked for.

Full coverage: Kobe Bryant crashes

The helicopter operated under “special visual flight rules” in which pilots can fly in bad weather than is permitted under the standard visual flight rules.

This is an evolving story. Please try again later.

advertisement