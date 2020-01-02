advertisement

Drone footage shows tear gas splitting during Hong Kong’s New Year protest

The drone video, taken during Hong Kong’s New Year protest, shows a bird’s eye view of tear gas that causes a crowd to break apart. This footage, shot by local reporter group Studio Incendo, shows Hennessy Road in the Wan Chai district. Thousands of demonstrators marched down the street at a rally on the civil human rights front. The event was originally approved by the authorities, but the police later revoked the permit after an HSBC bank branch was destroyed, the South China Morning Post reported. Police said the demonstrators had “built barricades, thrown bricks, rubble, and gasoline bombs, ignited street fires, and destroyed several banks and shops.” Photo credit: Studio Incendo via Storyful

