Drivers are warned of “inevitable delays” after a car accident has caused structural damage to the Swarkestone bridge.

The bridge was closed in both directions until Sunday noon after a car overturned and ended up on its roof.

The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. Saturday evening. No one was seriously injured in the accident.

The bridge was closed until the engineers arrived on site and temporary traffic lights were placed at each end to control traffic.

It is not known when the bridge should reopen, but a Derbyshire County Council spokesman said traffic control will still be in place next week.

Drivers are warned to travel longer for their journeys as there will be “inevitable delays”.

A spokesman for the authority said, “The bridge has just opened, but there are temporary traffic lights at each end, so traffic is controlled across the bridge.

The car ended up on its roof

(Image: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service)

“We are still assessing the damage because there was debris from the bridge on the road.

“Traffic control will still be in place tomorrow and most likely for the entire next week.

“We urge people to leave longer for their trip if they use the bridge, as there will inevitably be delays as people line up to cross the bridge due to the temporary lights.

“We apologize for any inconvenience while we assess the damage and make the necessary repairs.”

