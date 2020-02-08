advertisement

On Friday morning, a person was taken to hospital following an accident on one of the busiest roads in Fife.

Two vehicles collided on the A92 road Dundee to Dunfermline in Rathillet around 9:30 a.m.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene, the route being closed in both directions for approximately two and a half hours.

One person was taken to Ninewells Hospital, but the injuries are not believed to be serious.

A police spokesperson said, “We were called at around 9:30 am for a report on a two-car accident on the A92 near the Hazelton junction.

“Emergency services are on the scene. We don’t think there are any serious injuries. The road was closed in both directions. “

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said, “We received a call at 9:42 am this morning to witness a road collision on the A92 near Kilmany.

“We sent an ambulance to the scene and transported a patient to the Ninewells hospital.”

A fire and rescue spokeswoman said two planes were called to the scene, one from Cupar and the other from Blackness Road in Dundee.

❗CLEAR⌚11.59 # A92 RTC # A92 has completely reopened in both directions in Rathillet following a RTC

All channels are working now ✅

Traffic in the region is still heavy #UseAltRoute #DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads @BBCTravelScot @KingdomFMNews pic.twitter.com/c2As1LZK1f

– Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 7, 2020

Following the incident, Traffic Scotland tweeted: “Drivers are informed that the A92 is closed in Rathillet in both directions due to a traffic incident, drivers are advised to use another route. “

The road was reopened at noon.

