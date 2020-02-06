advertisement

A busy road in Fife was closed by police after an accident.

Road B9037 Valleyfield to Cairneyhill was closed in Torryburn following a collision.

The police say there is no access from the village and told the drivers to “avoid” the route.

A tweet from the South West Fife police Twitter account reads: “There is currently no access via Torryburn as the main street / B9037 is blocked due to a road accident. Please avoid the area. “

Bus services via Torryburn are affected.

Stagecoach East Scotland tweeted: “Due to a severe PSTN in Torryburn, services 8 and 8A will omit Torryburn and Newmills until the road is cleared. Emergency services are on the scene. “

Since the bus could not get to Torryburn due to a PSTN, the 09:10 4 service from Dunfermline to Blairhall will not work. Service will resume as soon as possible.

