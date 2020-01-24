advertisement

The drivers had to deal with long back trips after a three-car accident on the A50 at Markfield last night.

Police were called at 6:21 p.m. by a member of the public after three vehicles were involved in a collision on the section between the Fieldhead Hotel and the M1.

A spokeswoman for the Leicestershire police said: “Three people were assessed at the scene by the ambulance services of East Midlands.

“One person was slightly injured. No one is believed to have been transported to the hospital. “

A lane was given up by the police around 6:30 p.m. until the situation was resolved.

The road was fully reopened at 7:30 p.m.

