Drivers were asked to exercise caution about the night temperatures due to the icy conditions on many roads across the country.

A yellow ice and snow warning with the status “Meets Éireann” had been in effect since Monday, but was lifted at 10 a.m. However, icy conditions and winter showers still prevail in many parts of the country.

The lowest overnight temperature was -1.2 degrees in Moorepark, Co Cork. The temperatures were mostly around freezing.

Icy conditions have been reported in parts of Cavan, Kilkenny, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Tipperary, Galway, Clare and Cork, while snow showers in Wicklow, Laois, Kildare and Donegal counties cause wet and slippery conditions.

AA Roadwatch has asked drivers to remember that road conditions “can change fairly quickly” when there is hail or snow. “It will take much longer to stop a vehicle in the affected areas, so slow it down and avoid hard acceleration or braking,” it said.

In Wicklow, both routes through the Sally Gap – the Old Military Road (R115) and the Roundwood / Manor Kilbride Road (R759) – are likely to remain closed until further notice.

In Kerry, Loo Bridge / Kenmare Road (R569) is closed for further notice due to storm damage directly on the N22. Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes to and from Kenmare and Kilgarvan.

Gardaí in Athy, Co Kildare, reported “very slippery conditions” with black ice surfaces on a number of tracks, particularly on Carlow / Athy Road (R417) and Athy / Kilcullen Road (R418) in Fontstown.

Road conditions in the Athlone area have also been described as “fairly icy”.

Very icy conditions were reported on the M7 between J26 Nenagh West and J27 Birdhill in Co Tipperary and further east between J23 Moneygall and M8. It is also said to be iced up on Nenagh / Thurles Road (R498).

Gardaí advises extreme caution near Portlaoise as it is icy, especially when approaching roundabouts. You are dealing with two collisions on the N77 between Portlaoise and Abbeyleix near the junction to the Clonad GAA Club.

Meteorologist Siobhán Ryan from Éireann said the weather conditions would “go downhill”, but not until Wednesday later.

“A low-pressure system that will rise from the mid-Atlantic will come in,” she said. “Some rain will probably hit the south west of Ireland in the afternoon.

“In the evening, after dark, we will experience wet and windy weather nationwide. It will rain often in the early morning of this evening.

“There will be winter precipitation, mainly in the northern plateau and in Ulster. There will definitely be snowfall and sleet.

“A snow and ice warning may be required this evening, but it is likely to be limited to Ulster.”

Ms. Ryan said there would be a “gradual worsening” from Friday before Storm Dennis is expected over the weekend.

That would bring “large amounts of rain” and “persistently strong winds” for 48 hours at the weekend. It will be “very windy, very wet and possibly stormy,” said Ms. Ryan.

