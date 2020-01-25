advertisement

Drivers have been warned that they should always fill their tanks to the top after a driver suddenly breaks down at more than 70 mph.

Motorists who do not completely fill their tanks risk having their engine blocked and possibly blocked.

The blocked engine can cause the vehicle to seize when driving on the highway, an incident that happened to an Express drive in 2019.

The dramatic breakdown occurred, the driver admitted to adding only £ 20 of petrol each time it was refueling.

However, it damaged the fuel tank of the car which became blocked with sediment which fell to the bottom of the tank.

This caused her vehicle to shutdown while traveling a horrible 70 mph on a highway in a dramatic incident.

The road user has successfully moved the car over the hard shoulder to a safe stop, but this is a key example of how a common mistake can lead to disaster.

Motorists have been warned never to drive their cars with a low tank or “fumes” and to always make sure they have good quality gasoline in the tank.

Poor oil deposits and gasoline always fall to the bottom of a fuel tank and should not be pumped around the vehicle for an extended period of time.

Small debris can damage the fuel filter, which could overheat the fuel pump and damage a car.

A blocked engine will cause the car to shut down quickly, which could lead to a major road accident.

Drivers must always fill their tanks to the end

Fuel pump repairs can reach £ 200, but costs can go up depending on the size of the vehicle.

Some large cars could see prices exceed £ 500, which would be a severe blow to motorists due to a simple fueling error.

Repair teams in the event of a breakdown may also need to be called, which may result in additional costs on the overall bill.

According to Confused.com, diesel cars have an engine system that shuts down before a car runs out of fuel.

This helps prevent damage to the car, however, it is not a feature that gasoline-powered motorists may imply because the feature does not exist.

A statement on the AutoProtect website urged motorists not to drive on a low tank if they wanted to avoid any car problems.

The statement said, “Driving your car regularly with low fuel consumption can cause a number of internal problems for your vehicle over time.

“Gasoline in an empty fuel tank can collect debris that has accumulated over time and when pumped into your vehicle, it can clog various components such as your fuel pump and filter.

“A low tank can also cause vehicle air to pump, which can also cause problems for your fuel pump and other components that require fuel to operate.”

The winter cold makes cars even more fueled up at all times.

In cold weather, water vapor can turn into condensation and have devastating consequences for your vehicle.

Water condensation can enter a car through the car’s empty fuel lines and can prevent gasoline or diesel from reaching your engine. This could prevent your car from starting at all or cause efficiency problems during your trip.

Motorists are asked to always make sure their cars are recharged at least halfway through the winter.

