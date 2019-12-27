advertisement

Jeremy Urbina, 22, was shot more than ten times last Wednesday as he recovered debris from his North York compound near Finch and Leslie. Urbina lived there with his parents.

A sophomore at OCAD, Urbina was studying integrated media. “Loved by all” was how Det. Sgt. Terry Browne described Jeremy’s character for CityNews today. He had never been in trouble with the law, Browne said.

Urbina’s murder marks the 67th homicide this year for Toronto, yet this in particular had an effect on the Sea. Sgt. Browne. He angrily declared it one of the “loudest killings” he had seen in his career spanning nearly two decades in the position.

The two suspects were caught on video surveillance and described as being “hunting” for someone to kill said Browne. Urbina was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

A visibly upset Browne spoke at a news conference Thursday saying: “It was nothing but being boring, cowardly and wicked,” Browne said.

“I’ve never seen anyone seem to be following another human being. That’s exactly what looks in my eyes.”

Security footage revealed that the two suspects entered the compound around 8:01 p.m. and started looking around casually.

At about 8:07 p.m., Urbina left his apartment to dump the debris, and as he returned, one of the two suspects opened fire, hitting him in the back.

He was pronounced dead on the spot.

“It looks like one human being was hunting another human being,” Browne said.

“There is no interaction with Mr Urbina and the shooter and as soon as this firearm discharge occurs, the shooting suspect leaves the area with the second suspect and they flee on foot,” Browne continued.

“Right now I consider both of these people as parties to this offense.”

“God. Urbina didn’t see that coming,” he stressed. “This is one of the loudest killings I’ve ever seen in this office.”

Browne described both suspects as “young.” He has asked the public to submit any information that could lead to help solve what he called a “opportunistic” murder of an innocent victim who was chosen at random.

