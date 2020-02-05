advertisement

A 22-year-old man who died in an accident near Desford last month was named by Leicestershire police.

Earl Shilton’s Cameron Hill was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, in which his car, a black Hyundai Veloster, left the road and landed in a wooded area near Peckleton Lane.

advertisement

The accident occurred on January 17 at 11:30 p.m. on the A47, near Desford Cross Roads, and the car was traveling towards Earl Shilton.

According to the force, a 21-year-old man was interrogated voluntarily for causing death by dangerous driving.

Police are now calling for anyone to see anything.

Detective Constable Anita Rose of the Leicestershire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) said: “My thoughts are with Mr. Hill’s family at the moment.

“I would still like to speak to anyone traveling along the A47 when this collision occurred, but has yet to manifest itself.

“Please go back. Do you remember seeing a black Hyundai Veloster at any time during your trip?

“If you have a dashboard camera in your vehicle, please check the images before they are overwritten and if you think you have information, contact the police.”

Anyone with information should contact the police at 101.

.

advertisement