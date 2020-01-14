advertisement

A driver was asked to come forward after a traffic accident that resulted in the death of a passenger in Dundee.

On Sunday January 5, a black Ford lost control of Coupar Angus Road and collided with a tree. The 26-year-old man, who was traveling in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The 31-year-old driver was seriously injured and was receiving treatment at Ninewells Hospital.

Scottish police call the driver of a silver or light blue vehicle, possibly a Peugeot partner in connection with the incident.

Police officer Michael Guild of the traffic police unit said, “We are asking the driver of the car to come forward, he may have witnessed the collision, which could assist our investigations.

“The vehicle was seen leaving Dayton Drive to join the Coupar Angus Road mini-roundabout and turned left towards Birkhill around 11:00 pm on Sunday January 5.

“If you are the driver, please contact us at 101 citing January 5, 3357.”

