A driver was found guilty of the murder of a Chellaston RAC employee who stopped to recover a broken down vehicle.

After a trial at Nottingham Crown Court, Gary Kupinskj was convicted of death by careless driving near Rainworth on June 15, 2018.

But the jury unanimously cleared him of the most serious charge of causing the death of RAC man David Stokes by dangerous driving.

They spent three hours and 30 minutes discussing the case before reaching their verdict.

Justice Stuart Rafferty QC imposed a provisional driving ban on 46-year-old Kupinskyj of Newark, who denied the two charges.

He will be sentenced in February.

Kupinskyj was released on bail and the length of his driving ban will be decided upon conviction.

The court learned that the incident had occurred on the A617 where Mr. Stokes had stopped to assist a motorist.

Prosecutor Alex Young told the jury that the RAC van was moved one minute before the collision, setting up to tow a broken down vehicle.

The prosecution alleged that Kupinskj had just left work at 7:19 p.m. at the time of the collision.

They claimed that he had used his cell phone seven minutes earlier to read an SMS. And Mr. Young said the phone’s Sky Bet app was used shortly before the accident.

The driver of the broken-down car, Ian Wagstaff, told the court that he called for help at 4 p.m.

In a statement read to the jury, he stated that Mr. Stokes arrived at 6:15 p.m., parking the RAC van behind him.

After working on the vehicle, Mr. Stokes decided that he could not repair it by the roadside and offered to tow it to Mr. Wagstaff’s home.

His statement continued: “He moved his van in front of mine and obtained a tow bar. When he returned to his van, he took care to pass by the near side.

“At that point, the impact happened. I got out of my van, then saw his boot in the middle of the road and thought ‘Oh my God, this is not good ‘. “

It rang 999 and Mr. Stokes was helped by two nurses who passed the tragic scene.

Wagstaff added, “The driver of the car was crying and saying” I’m sorry “over and over again. I tried to console him until the police arrived.”

When questioned by police, Kupinskyj said he swerved when he saw a car go from “left lane to right lane”.

Young added: “On June 19, he denied being distracted by anything. He denied using his phone. He did not remember seeing any hazard lights or hazard lights. “

