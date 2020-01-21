advertisement

A man accused of killing an RAC employee was using his phone a few minutes before the incident, a court learned.

David Stokes of Chellaston died in a car collision while recovering a broken down vehicle on the A617 near Rainworth, Nottinghamshire.

The court heard Gary Kupinskyj, 46, place three bets earlier in the day and one of these horse races started a minute before the June 15, 2018 accident.

The 46-year-old Newark man appeared at Nottingham Crown Court charged with death for dangerous driving and death for reckless driving.

He denies the charges.

Continuing, Alex Young said that Kupinskyj was leaving work at the time of the accident, around 7:19 p.m.

He said: “The Sky Bet app was used to place a series of bets between 10:36 am and 10:49 am. A bet at 11:39 am is relevant for this case.

“The accident happened a minute earlier than the start of the race.

“There is a text message received by telephone at 5.12pm which is only read by Mr Kupinskyj at 7.12pm.

“The Sky Bet application was consulted at 7.15pm. The horse race was at 7.20pm. “

Young added that the RAC van was moved to tow the broken down vehicle one minute before the collision.

He said: “[There was] additional access to the Sky Bet app, which is closer in time to the accident at 7:18 p.m.”

After the accident, the prosecution said that Mr. Kupinskyj “leaves his phone in the car” but “that there are still other calls he received” but did not answer.

Young said: “Being distracted by your phone like he was driving at 70mph was dangerous.”

A witness statement from the driver of the disabled vehicle, Ian Wagstaff, was read at the hearing.

He said at 4 pm, his vehicle broke down “out of the blue” so he called the RAC. Mr. Stokes arrived at 6:15 p.m. and parked his van behind Mr. Wagstaff’s vehicle in the lane.

The court heard that after “about an hour”, Mr. Stokes concluded that he could not repair the vehicle by the roadside and therefore offered to tow Mr. Wagstaff home.

Mr. Wagstaff said, “He moved his van in front of mine and got a tow bar.

“When he returned to his van, he took care to pass by the near side.

“At that time, the impact occurred. I got out of my van, then I saw his boot in the middle of the road and I thought “oh my god it’s not good”. “

He said he called 999 and two women, both nurses, stopped to start CPR on Mr. Stokes. He added, “The driver of the car was crying, saying” I’m sorry “over and over. I tried to console him until the police arrived.”

The prosecution said that the accused had been questioned on several occasions by the police. Young said the first time was the night of the accident, when the accused was seated in a police car while on bail.

Mr. Young said, “He said at the scene that he saw a car ahead of him from the left lane to the right lane, so he got out of the way.”

He was then interrogated again at the police station twice.

“On June 19, he denied being distracted by anything. He denied using his phone. He did not remember seeing hazard lights or hazard lights. “

The prosecution said that Kupinskyj said when he realized it was “too late”. The court learned that he was then interrogated in October when the police entered the accused’s phone.

Young said the defendant then granted an interview without comment.

The trial continues.

