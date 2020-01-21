advertisement

The driver was arrested and charged with murder.

Watchara Phomicinda / The Orange County Register through AP

This booking photo, published by the Sheriffs Department of Riverside County, shows Anurag Chandra, 42, from Corona, California.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department via AP





By Morgan Winsor

A California man deliberately “rammed” his vehicle into a car that had six teenagers in it, killing three and injuring the others before he left, the authorities said.

The fatal crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. Local time on a road in the Temescal Valley, about 60 miles southeast of Los Angeles. The hit caused the teenagers’ Toyota Prius to hit a tree from the street and, according to the California Highway Patrol, the first-aiders had to free three of the boys trapped in the destroyed vehicle.

One of the youths died at the scene, while the other five were taken to local hospitals with moderate to severe injuries. Two of them were later declared dead, according to the California Highway Patrol. Their names and exact age were not published immediately.

Anurag Chandra, 42, of Corona, California, was arrested in a neighborhood near the crash site on Monday after investigators parked the suspicious vehicle in front of a house there.

“Our research has concluded that Mr. Chandra has intentionally rammed the Prius, causing the driver to lose control,” said California Highway Patrol’s David Yokley at a press conference on Monday, calling the incident “a deliberate act.” “.

“The investigation has now changed from a collision to a murder,” he added.

The incident is being investigated further. The motive was unknown.

Chandra was posted to the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, California, where he is held bail for three murders and other related charges. According to online prison records, he is due to appear in court on Thursday morning.

It is unclear whether Chandra got a lawyer.

