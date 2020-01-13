advertisement

PARRYVILLE, Pa. – Every month, charges were filed for a fatal accident in the wrong way more than a year ago in Carbon County.

Joseph Persico, 69, of Shavertown, was charged with murder by vehicle while DUI and related allegations.

Researchers believe that Persico was heading in the wrong direction on the Turnpike when he hit another vehicle frontally at the Mahoning Valley Interchange in November 2018.

advertisement

The driver of that vehicle, Paul Gerrity of Scranton, was killed.

Researchers said that Persico had a blood-alcohol content of 0.22 percent, almost three times the legal limit. The police also found a partially full bottle of vodka in the car.

Legal documents indicate that Persico may have traveled nearly 20 miles in the wrong direction.

40.908922

-75.645024

.

advertisement