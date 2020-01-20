advertisement

A 32-year-old driver was charged by police after a morning collision between a car and an ambulance.

The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. on January 19 at the junction of Victoria Street and Brown Constable Street.

The ambulance was not carrying any patients at the time and no one was seriously injured as a result of the accident.

The man was arrested at the scene, but was later released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

Neighbor resident Matthew Robb was lying in bed when he heard a “huge screeching noise” from outside.

He said, “He (the ambulance) sat there for a while with smoke coming out.

“The police arrived fairly quickly and sealed off a large part of the road and started cleaning up.”

A driver passing by said that the debris was still being cleaned up around 7 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson said, “At approximately 4:25 a.m., police attended a report on a two-vehicle traffic accident involving a car and an ambulance on Brown Constable Street, at its junction with Victoria Street, in Dundee.

“No one was injured and the driver of the car, 32, was arrested at the scene and will be reported to the tax attorney in connection with the traffic offenses.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “At around 4:20 am, an emergency ambulance was involved in a car accident with a car at a crossroads near Victoria Street, Dundee.

“The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time and we are working with Police Scotland to help them investigate the cause of the collision.”

Fire trucks were also on hand to assist with the cleanup.

