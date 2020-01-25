advertisement

(CNN) – Border agents arrested a 36-year-old American citizen this week after finding 222 pounds of liquid meth in his truck.

According to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), that is worth about $ 266,000.

The man requested a submission on Tuesday at 11 p.m. at the port of entry into Calexico, California, CBP said in a press release. Calexico is approximately 300 meters north of the international line.

But a CBP dog warned officers about the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado gas tank. Agents removed the tank to search and found “an unusual liquid substance that started to crystallize,” CBP said.

“Officers tested the substance in practice and received a positive indication for the properties of methamphetamine,” the agency said.

The man was arrested and handed over to American immigration and customs enforcers. Authorities have not released his name. The desk grabbed the vehicle and the meth.

“Drug trafficking organizations have one goal in mind: to transfer their product,” said Sergio Beltran, responsible officer in a statement. “Hiding narcotic drugs in gas tanks is one tactic and by using our layered enforcement, we were able to stop this before it ravaged our communities.”

Since October 1, CBP agents in the ports of entry have seized more than 40,000 pounds of meth, more than 86,000 pounds of marijuana and 530 pounds of fentanyl, according to agency data.

