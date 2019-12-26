advertisement

DUNMORE, Pa. – Find a busy day on the roads Thursday December 26. Many vacationers are expected to make the journey back home, and they are not alone!

Now that the presents have been unpacked, many go home, causing traffic on the roads, but also expect queues in the stores when people look for unwanted presents.

Although every store and online store has its own return and exchange policy, there are some tips to help you make that return for that unwanted gift.

According to consumer reports, the box should not be opened, especially if the gift is electronic.

Also keep your vouchers during the holidays. According to consumer reports you get a full refund for it. Otherwise you will probably get shopping credit.

Regarding travel congestion, AAA expects road traffic to be the worst Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m.

According to the travel club, this was the busiest holiday season ever recorded.

If you are flying home, the busiest return trip is expected this weekend.

If you travel on Thursday, experts say that you should plan accordingly for that expected traffic.

Regarding your returns, make sure you check your receipt for the store’s return policy before you leave.

