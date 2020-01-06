advertisement

– Story by Gail Johnson Photography by Don Denton

With its cold, humid days, winter seems to require comfort in the form of chocolate. While there is daily hot chocolate, like the powdered things you find on the rink and ski hills, pure drinking chocolate is a whole different experience. Not the packaged product you grew up with, this refined drink is a luxury in a mug.

One sip may be stuck in agreement with Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes, who in 1519 described chocolate in this way: “Divine drink, which builds resistance and fights fatigue. One cup of this precious drink allows one to walk for a whole day without food. “

Here are some places to find good chocolate to drink in Greater Vancouver.

Chocolate Chips:

Bar-makers who have won multiple awards from Chocolate and the best sweets in America, Mink crafts create European-style drinking chocolate using pure dark and milk chocolate, Bernard Callebaut’s ganache and simply a cream of milk. Very thick and wide, it’s ideal for “chocolate teas,” says founder Marc Lieberman.

“Hot chocolate as we know it in North America is a very juicy drink,” he says. “You should be able to get a lollipop if you want. You would never swallow drinking chocolate. You would probably drink a biscuit in it or a churro or other pastry. You would steal it. If you waited too long. and refrigerate, you would take a spoon to finish it. Or you would take half of it home and put it in ice cream. “

For a vegan option, all three of Mink’s locations offer a drinking chocolate made from oat milk and coconut cream ganache with 74 percent extra dark and bitter chocolate.

Chocolate gem:

The Kerrisdale boutique chocolate shop prepares its strong-flavored drinking chocolate by pairing it with chocolate, not syrups or mixes. He uses French Valrhona chocolate (62 percent cocoa for dark cocoa and 34 percent for milk) and Casa Luker Cumbre chocolate (58 percent cocoa, sugar-free, Colombian origin).

For another layer of suction sensation, you can add rose water, orange blossom or holiday seasoning. To go with it (or just go with it), consider some of the shiny individual chocolates in extremely unconventional flavors, such as saffron saffron; roasted cinnamon and pear; black garlic and balsamic syrup; and licorice and raspberry.

Koko Monk Okookollata:

Pastry chef Paul Dincer makes locally sourced Koko Monk chocolate, using raw cocoa beans and raw, raw sugar. The Chocolate Room Chocolate Drink comes in 16 unique and bold flavors. Istanbul’s fragrant blues, for example, earthy and exotic, consist of 74 percent Venezuelan dark chocolate with a wild orchid lamp. Sin and Salvation, meanwhile, is floral and refreshing, with 35 percent single-origin white chocolate and organic lavender, figs and chamomile. For adult chocolate lovers: Bangle Brune contains curry and a hint of coconut nut drinks.

Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie:

Dessert chef Christophe Bonzon, one of a handful of Canadian ambassadors of Cacao Berry, a premium French brand, brings a taste of Switzerland to the West Coast. With two locations, Chez Christophe serves classic drinking chocolate created with three simple ingredients: a custom blend of 38 percent milk and 63.6 percent dark chocolate and boiled milk (or a non-dairy alternative on request). The chocolate is crushed in place, ensuring it melts lightly and evenly in warm milk, making for a rich, well-balanced and not overly sweet treat.

East Van Roasters:

Located at the historic Rainier Hotel in Gastown and operated by the Portland Hotel Society of Community Services, East Van Roasters is a social enterprise that supports at-risk women who are entering the workforce again. Craft coffee, organic, chocolate brownies and coffee beans are both roasted and locally brewed.

The source of single-origin, ganache-based drinking chocolates changes regularly, with Tanzanian chocolate currently on offer; heat spices are injected into this version of Mayan spices. Produced with steamed organic milk, velvet drinks are sweetened with honey from Hive for Humanity, a Downtown Eastside nonprofit. Vegans can support a version made with organic coconut milk and agave.

Temperature paste:

West Vancouver-based Chocolate and Petitioner Steven Hodge has a knack for chocolate truffles, darts and sculptures – rounded plush bears are a part of the firm. The temperature chocolate drink consists of one part Valrhona chocolate (milk or dark) with three parts steamed milk. Enhance your enjoyment with a Charlie Bite, a type of cinnamon split, named after Hodge’s daughter, or ultra-butter laminated brioche.

Ladurée:

A luxury French patisserie founded in Paris in 1862, Ladurée made her Vancouver debut in 2016 with her Robson Street tea salon. Known for its elegant pasta in fragrances ranging from pink to raspberry, the rich golden gourmet spot also makes Valrhona Guanaja 70 percent mild chocolate soft drink, served with an optional side of Chantilly cream. Extraordinaire.

Courtesy of Boulevard Magazine story, a Black Press Media publication

