A tow truck driver in Anchorage, Alaska, received a close call on Christmas December 25 when a winding vehicle drove dangerously close when he inspected a disabled car on the snow-covered Seward Highway. This dashcam footage from an officer’s vehicle that assisted the tow truck driver and was posted on the Anchorage Police Department’s Facebook page shows the incident. Some of the post’s commentators mentioned that the passing vehicle looked like it was intentionally “drifting”. This referred to a driving technique in which a driver deliberately oversteers in a curve and still maintains control over his vehicle. “If a tiny variable had been a little different in these 3 seconds, it could have been an incredibly tragic day,” says the accompanying article. “We are thankful that nobody was hurt.” Credit: Anchorage Police Department via Storyful

